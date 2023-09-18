Hayden Christensen Breaks Silence on His Ahsoka Return

Following his return as Anakin Skywalker in Disney+'s Ahsoka series, Hayden Christensen addressed returning to his iconic Star Wars role.

After more than a decade away from the franchise, Christensen is reimmersing himself in the galaxy far, far away, appearing in last year's Obi-Wan Kenobi and - more recently - the ongoing Ahoksa series.

The Prequels star's involvement in the Rosario Dawson-led Star Wars show was first teased nearly two years ago, then it was all but confirmed he would pop up when new dialogue from his iconic Jedi appeared in marketing for the series.

Christensen finally made his Ahsoka debut, acting opposite his character's Padawan learner for the very first time, in Episode 4, a moment Ahsoka director Peter Ramsey said "had a lot of meaning for [the Anakin star]."

Hayden Christensen Is 'Grateful' to be Back

Star Wars

In a new interview (recorded before the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike), Hayden Christensen broke his silence about his Ahsoka cameo seen in Episodes 4 and 5 of the hit streaming series.

Speaking in a new featurette (via Entertainment Tonight), Christensen remarked that he was "thrilled" to get the phone call about the project:

"When I got the phone call to talk about being a part of the 'Ahsoka' project, I was thrilled."

Adding that getting to put his Anakin costume back on "kind of [blew his] mind," the Star Wars actor noted he is "very grateful" for the opportunity:

"Putting on the Anakin costume, getting to wear those Jedi robes, it kind of blows your mind every time. I just feel very grateful."

The Ahsoka interview package also featured plenty of behind-the-scenes footage, including a shot of Christensen working alongside series creator Dave Filoni on the, "Oh, I've heard that before" line heard in the first confrontation between Ahsoka and Anakin seen in Episode 5:

"It's nice if it's sort of like a genuine recollection, like, 'Oh, I've heard that before.'"

