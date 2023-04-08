Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Gets Official Update from Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm set the record straight on where the production studio stands in terms of developing a Season 2 for the 2022 Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Lucasfilm's Top Exec on Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

Star Wars

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy shared an update on Obi-Wan Kenobi's Season 2 chances with Variety.

Kennedy made it clear that while a second season is "not in active development," the studio may still want to produce another Kenobi comeback in the years ahead due to heavy interest from fans and even Ewan McGregor himself:

"That is not in active development. But I never say never, because there’s always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody’s all hands on deck with what we’re doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We’ll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road."

