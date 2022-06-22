How Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Big Finale Cameo Sets Up Season 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi has officially concluded on Disney+ with the release of "Part VI." Deborah Chow's project featured the returns of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader while also introducing fans to new characters such as Moses Ingram's Reva and O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s Roken.

The series featured many surprises over the course of six episodes but mainly focused on telling a personal story about the relationship between Obi-Wan and Vivien Lyra Blair's Princess Leia. Even though the show had been initially marked as a limited series for Disney and Lucasfilm, recent rumors suggested that there may be a Season 2 already in the works, which would tell more stories about Obi-Wan's life until the events of A New Hope​​​​​.

Before the series premiere was released, Chow was asked about the potential for a second season. She didn't outright deny it but alluded to there only really being one story to tell about the character.

However, with the way "Part VI" ended, the door is wide open for Disney and Lucasfilm to continue Obi-Wan Kenobi​​​​​.

The Possibility of Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

Star Wars

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for "Part VI" of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Before the first episode of the show premiered, fans were already asking whether there would be a Season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Even though director Deborah Chow had alluded to it being one singular story, everyone still thought it could just be a tactic to throw people off.

However, now that the story has come to an end, the likelihood of there being a Season 2 is much higher than it has ever been, and there are certain elements in the finale that certainly tease future stories to tell.

Star Wars

The most prominent element of "Part VI" that suggests Season 2 could be well on the way was the inclusion of Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn. The character had been teased since the first episode and by the end of the show, Obi-Wan finally got in tune with the Force enough to be able to communicate with him.

In Revenge of the Sith, Yoda tells Obi-Wan that he will teach him how to talk to Qui-Gon. Now that they are able to speak to each other, it is extremely likely that Qui-Gon will continue to train his apprentice. In The Clone Wars, even though Yoda was almost 900 years old, he was still able to learn from Qui-Gon about the Cosmic Force and the possibilities of life after death. That was a concept that no living Jedi had any knowledge of until Qui-Gon told Yoda about it.

Star Wars

In A New Hope, when Obi-Wan fights Vader on the Death Star, he says "if you strike me down, I will become more powerful than you can possibly imagine." When Obi-Wan says this, he obviously knows all about the Cosmic Force and does not fear death. When Vader actually strikes him down, his body disappears before it even hits the ground. To be able to transfer into the Cosmic Force a split second after dying would take an extreme amount of training and knowledge on the topic.

Seeing how Obi-Wan has no real idea about this concept during Season 1 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, it would not be a stretch to say that Season 2 could focus on him learning from Qui-Gon and becoming better than he has ever been in terms of learning the Force. This would also be the most likely direction for Season 2 due to "Part VI" teasing that Vader and Obi-Wan wouldn't meet again until A New Hope.

Will Darth Vader be in Season 2?

Star Wars

"Part VI" of Obi-Wan Kenobi begins with Obi-Wan on the run from Vader and Rupert Friend's Grand Inquisitor. He is aboard the transport that escaped from Vader's grasp on Jabiim in "Part V" when Roken tells him they don't have enough time. Knowing that he is the one that Vader is after, Obi-Wan decides to take a small getaway ship and lure the Star Destroyer toward him, allowing Roken and the people of The Path to fly to safety.

Obi-Wan flies to a nearby planet, and instead of taking a battalion of stormtroopers and the Grand Inquisitor to capture him, Vader decides to face him alone. The two duel on the planet, showcasing their respective abilities. Obi-Wan ends up defeating Vader by slashing parts of his suit, most notably the mask, which reveals half of Anakin Skywalker's face.

Obi-Wan and Anakin have a brief exchange of words, and then Obi-Wan leaves the planet to head back to Tatooine. This wraps up the lingering past between the two characters and fills the gap between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope​​​​​​.

It appears as though this is the last time Vader and Obi-Wan see each other until A New Hope. Obi-Wan got the confirmation that he needed about Anakin being truly consumed by the Dark Side, and Vader more than likely realized that he still wasn't ready to take on Obi-Wan. It is also important to think about the conversation between Vader and Ian McDiarmid's Emperor Palpatine toward the end of the episode and how it teases that Vader is ready to put Obi-Wan behind him and only focus on the future of the Empire.

That being said, if there is a Season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader will likely not be in the picture, and another antagonist will instead be present.

Reva's Future Beyond Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars

After Obi-Wan defeats Vader and starts to head back to Tatooine, he feels a disturbance in the Force and senses that Luke Skywalker is in trouble. It turns out Reva actually infiltrated the Lars homestead and was chasing Luke through the canyons of the desert. When Luke gets knocked out and Reva is about to kill him, she gets flashbacks of herself as a youngling when she was attacked by Anakin during Order 66. By the time Obi-Wan arrives on the planet, Reva has already got Luke and carries him back to Owen and Beru.

In tears, Reva talks to Obi-Wan about her regrets about being an Inquisitor and all of the atrocities that she committed as a part of that program. She leaves her lightsaber in the sand and Obi-Wan basically tells her that her past doesn't decide her future and that she can go and do whatever she feels is right.

When the series first started, many fans speculated that Reva would be killed at the hands of Lord Vader or the Grand Inquisitor. However, this did not come to pass, and now that she is still alive, it makes it possible for her to appear in future projects throughout Star Wars.

Reva doesn't appear in Jedi: Fallen Order as an Inquisitor, so her turning away from the Dark Side answers why she is not in that. If her character does end up being continued, she may even become part of The Path and help Jedi that are on the run from the Empire.

Whatever that case may be for Reva's future, there is a good possibility that she could appear in Season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi. She and Ben now have a connection and experienced different traumas caused by the same person. They understand and may be able to help each other in the future.

All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available to stream on Disney+.