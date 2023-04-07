Star Wars Releases Official New Timeline for 9 Major Movie & Show Eras

A new official Star Wars timeline was revealed at Star Wars Celebration, coming with it two whole new eras for Lucasfilm to play around in.

Star Wars has always been fascinating amongst its franchise brethren because of its openness to jumping around the timeline and telling stories in a non-linear fashion.

Just on the big screen, fans were first introduced to the original trilogy, then went back in time with the prequels, and finally jumped into the future with the sequel trilogy.

Since then, even more of the timeline has been fleshed out with whole initiatives set to fill in the blanks across the canon, including thousands of years in the past.

A New Star Wars Timeline Is Here

As a part of the Lucasfilm Studios Showcase at this year's Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy pulled the curtains back on a new official timeline for Star Wars, featuring the (now) nine eras for which every movie, TV series, book, game, and comic within the franchise takes place in.

While no exact dates on the timeline were given, one can assume when each era starts and ends.

Dawn of the Jedi

One of two new Star Wars eras unveiled at the event is Dawn of the Jedi. Taking place more than 25,000 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, this time period focuses on the discovery of the Force and the first Jedi.

As a part of the Dawn of the Jedi announcement, a new film set in the era was unveiled, being helmed by Logan director James Mangold. The movie will center on the “first Jedi to wield the force" and has been described as a biblical epic set within the Star Wars canon.

The OId Republic

The Old Republic has yet to officially be explored in canon since Disney purchased Lucasfilm and Star Wars back in 2012.

The Old Republic covers the early days of the Jedi, with all sorts of storytelling potential. The only known project currently in the works in that era is the upcoming Knights of the Old Republic video game remake, but it's unknown if that will or will not be made canon.

The High Republic

The High Republic is next, covering thousands of years during the height of the Jedi's reign on the galaxy. This era of Star Wars storytelling has been largely literary so far; however, there have been rumors that a theatrically released film set in the era could be in the works, but nothing has been heard on that front for quite some time.

Disney+'s The Acolyte will be the first live-action project taking place during the High Republic, albeit the late days of the era, with the series happening "roughly 100 years before The Phantom Menace."

Fall of the Jedi

The Fall of the Jedi covers the events of the prequel trilogy, showcasing the rise and fall of one Anakin Skywalker and the ultimate end of the Republic at the end of Revenge of the Sith.

While, previously, this era may have colloquially been known as the Prequel-Era or The Clone Wars, it is now officially dubbed the Fall of the Jedi.

Reign of the Empire

Reign of the Empire falls in that gap of time between the prequel and the original trilogies, covering the construction of the Death Star, political turmoil across the galaxy, and the eventual creation of the Rebel Alliance.

Notable titles that take place during this time are Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Bad Batch, and Andor (which just had its second season showcased at Star Wars Celebration).

Age of the Rebellion

Age of the Rebellion is the first era on the Star Wars timeline fans were introduced to back in 1977. This chunk of four years covers the Rebel Alliance's battle with the Empire.

From their first major victory of destroying the Death Star in A New Hope to the dissolution of the Empire in Return of the Jedi, this spot in the timeline may be short, but, for many, this was where the love of Star Wars began.

The New Republic

The New Republic era is what directly precedes the sequel trilogy and the introduction of the First Order. This spot on the Star Wars timeline sees the New Republic come to power, with fragmented factions of the former Empire strewn about the galaxy.

Fans may know this period of time for the MandoVerse, as The Mandalorian and all its connecting series in Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew take place. At the time of writing, it looks as though the New Republic era will culminate in Dave Filoni's recently unveiled MandoVerse crossover movie.

Rise of the First Order

Covered in the sequel trilogy, the Rise of the First Order sees an Empire successor come to power on the back of the Snoke, Kylo Ren, and General Hux. While destruction and tyranny are seen throughout this era, it also sees a re-awakening of the Force and the Jedi.

The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker all take place during this period, as well as the animated Disney XD series Star Wars Resistance.

New Jedi Order

The second new era of Star Wars storytelling announced at Celebration is dubbed New Jedi Order. So far, details on this point in time are scarce, but what fans do already know is what the first project that will occupy this post-sequel trilogy space will be.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars film will take place during this period, focusing on Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker in her Star Wars return, starting a new Jedi Order.

The new Star Wars timeline can be seen below:

