Star Wars Unveils New Timeline Order for 22 Movies & Shows (Official)

Star Wars just released new details about its official timeline and in which era Star Wars movies and television shows belong.

Due to Lucasfilm's custom for non-linear releases, knowing when a movie, video game, or Disney+ series occurred within the Star Wars Saga was a reoccurring challenge.

After revealing a new timeline order at Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm now has descriptions for each era and a list of which story belongs where.

The Timeline For Star Wars' 22 Movies & Shows

Not only did Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy unveil this franchise timeline divided by era at Star Wars Celebration, but she also announced two brand-new eras bookending periods fans already knew.

The following is Star Wars' official list - and descriptions - of these nine eras in their timeline order and with their corresponding movies, shows, and video games.

Dawn of the Jedi

Star Wars

While many of the eras on this list have existed for some time, that's not the case for Dawn of the Jedi, as it was one of the two recently announced at the latest Star Wars Celebration.

Set more than 25,000 years prior to The Phantom Menace, James Mangold is attached to direct a Star Wars film set in this era which has been described as a Biblical epic about the "first Jedi to wield the Force."

The Old Republic

Star Wars

Since Disney purchased Star Wars in 2012, Lucasfilm has yet to release a canon project within this era.

But according to Star Wars, The Old Republic is when The Republic and the Jedi Order emerge, and it's also when a "schism within the Jedi leads to the creation of the Sith..."

The High Republic

Star Wars

Star Wars describes The High Republic as a "golden age" of The Republic with Jedi Knights protecting the galaxy and heightened interest in exploring the Outer Rim.

The following are the current Star Wars set during this era:

This list looks to expand on the small screen in 2024 with The Acolyte, Star Wars' first live-action Disney+ series set during the end of The High Republic era.

Fall of the Jedi

Star Wars

Spanning George Lucas' Prequel Trilogy, the Fall of the Jedi begins with the return of a "long forgotten menace" and centers on a "full scale war with the Jedi Knights at the frontlines."

Reign of the Empire

Star Wars

The Star Wars era with the most projects to date, the Reign of the Empire's narrative is dominated by Imperial strength and the "Jedi survivors" who "retreat into the shadows" as they're hunted down.

Age of Rebellion

Star Wars

The first-ever Star Wars era, the Age of the Rebellion consisting of the original trilogy and two video games is described by Lucasfilm as a time when "the Rebellion spreads across the galaxy" and rebels take "a heroic stand against the evil Galactic Empire."

The New Republic

Star Wars

This particular era is unique in that's the primary time period Lucasfilm is currently exploring on Disney+, specifically with The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

Set in the wake of the Age of Rebellion, The New Republic "faces the great challenge of rebuilding and reuniting the galaxy" while also being "threatened by the remnants of the Empire."

The Mandalorian (Seasons 1-3)

(Seasons 1-3) The Book of Boba Fett

Ahsoka

Rise of the First Order

Star Wars

Consisting of Disney's Sequel Trilogy and a few side projects to boot, the Rise of the First Order centers on the First Order, which emerges from the remains of the Empire, and "a fledgling Resistance and new generation of heroes" who confront the new but familiar threat.

New Jedi Order

Dawn of the Jedi wasn't the only new era added to the Star Wars timeline.

While this time period has yet to receive a project, its announcement came hand in hand with further news of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's upcoming Star Wars film starring Daisy Ridley and set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker.