Star Wars: Disney+ Announces New Release Date for Next Show

The next Star Wars streaming series coming after The Mandalorian has just had its release date moved up by a week.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is quickly barrelling toward its Disney+ debut, showcasing a series of shorts centered on young Jedi learning the ways of the Force alongside Jedi Master Yoda.

The series, announced at Star Wars Celebration 2022, marks the first time the franchise will head to the High Republic outside of its highly-successful publishing effort, setting the stage for more series and (potentially) movies set in that pre-prequel era.

Young Jedi Adventures was initially set to debut as a part of Lucasfilm's 'May the Fourth Be With You' festivities, but that has seemingly changed.

Next Star Wars Show on the Move

Star Wars

As confirmed via an official Disney+ press release, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures has been moved up a week from its original release date of May 4.

The set of animated shorts will now debut on the service on Wednesday, April 26, coming one week after The Mandalorian's Season 3 finale.

Disney described the series as an "animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force" set within the High Republic era:

"Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way."

Executive producer James Waugh previously mentioned (in an interview with StarWars.com) the set of shorts will target younger audiences, offering up "a youngling’s first step into a larger world" and "the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy:"

“When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a youngling’s first step into a larger world, and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy."

This bumping up of Young Jedi Adventures is going to be seen as quite curious by a lot of Star Wars fans. It is a welcome change, especially at a time when delays are a hot topic in the entertainment world.

But with May 4 serving as a defacto holiday celebrating all things the galaxy far, far away, why would the studio opt to move something off of that date?

Fans will not be without any new Star Wars content coming on the fourth, though. Season 2 of Star Wars: Visions is set for a May 4 release, offering up nine different animated takes on the Lucasian universe from animation studios from around the world.

So perhaps this moving of Young Jedi Adventures is the case of Lucasfilm wanting to not cannibalize its own content, especially with both Visions and Young Jedi Adventures being animated (albeit for very different audiences).

This move means Lucasfilm's cadence of releases on Disney+ makes a little more sense, as every week from the beginning of March to the first week of May will have something Star Wars-related releasing on the service.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is set to hit Disney+ on April 26.