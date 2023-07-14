Disney+ Announces New Star Wars Episodes Coming BEFORE Ahsoka's Premiere

In the lead-up to one of Disney+'s most highly anticipated series of the year, Ahsoka (which releases on August 23), another Star Wars show just announced its return before then.

Continuing her latest adventures in The Mandalorian, Rosario Dawson returns to Ahsoka, a live-action series continuing the legacy of the animated hit Star Wars Rebels.

Many are excited to see characters like Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla make their live-action following Ahsoka Tano and Bo Katan's new looks on Disney+.

But at the same time, Star Wars animation has made its mark with series like Rebels, Clone Wars, and the spin-off series Bad Batch.

New Star Wars Episodes Streaming Before Ahsoka

Star Wars

While many believed Ahsoka would be the next Star Wars series streaming on Disney+, Lucasfilm is dropping six episodes of the animated series, Young Jedi Adventures, on August 3.

This new set of episodes in Season 1 leap-frogs Ahsoka's highly-anticipated August 23 two-episode premiere.

Young Jedi Adventures premiered on May 4, it follows a group of Younglings during the High Republic, the first series taking place during this era.

Star Wars

In an official press release for the Star Wars kids show (which features Master Yoda), it was teased that the next six episodes "will follow the Younglings as they continue to hone their Force abilities:"

"The first seven episodes from the series, which premiered May 4, saw the Younglings train with Master Yoda and Master Zia at the Jedi temple on Tenoo, meet pilot and fast friend Nash Durango, and clash with pirate Taborr Val Dorn. The six new episodes will follow the Younglings as they continue to hone their Force abilities and go on adventures across the galaxy."

Star Wars

James Waugh, series executive producer, and senior vice president of franchise content and strategy at Lucasfilm, said they "hope to continue delighting younglings, Jedi padawans, and the fans of all ages:"

“We’ve been thrilled to see a whole new generation fall in love with the Star Wars galaxy through ‘Young Jedi Adventures. We hope to continue delighting younglings, Jedi padawans, and the fans of all ages who have declared themselves #NubsNation, with these new episodes.”

Star Wars Still Waiting for Ahsoka

Obviously, the Disney Junior Young Jedi Adventures show isn't going to properly scratch the itch for many adult Star Wars fans.

While Young Jedi is set during an era primarily explored in novels and comics, it's targeted at young children as a jumping-off point to get interested in Star Wars.

Disney+ is the home of an extensive library of Star Wars projects, from the entire Skywalker Saga to a series of LEGO shorts and films revolving around a Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Continuing during the same time as The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka will be pushing the current narrative forward leading up to a culminating movie directed by Dave Filoni.

Head to Disney+ to continue the Young Jedi Adventures on August 3 and return for Ahsoka on August 23.