Disney+'s First-Ever Star Wars: High Republic Show Revealed (Photos)

While the High Republic is set to make its long-awaited live-action debut at some point, Lucasfilm just shared an adorable look into how it will be used in a new animated Disney+ show.

The High Republic era of Star Wars is one that hasn't been explored on the big or small screen yet, taking place more than a century before the events of the Skywalker Saga's first movie, Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Currently, this story is being told through a series of novels and comic books, although it's finally set to take its place in the live-action story thanks to The Acolyte's debut on Disney+ sometime in 2024.

The High Republic adventures are set to continue on the page with Phase 3 of the initiative coming in late 2023, with more details likely to be revealed about that next chapter at Star Wars Celebration a few months earlier.

But now, fans will get a look at this era even earlier thanks to the newest piece of programming coming to younger viewers on Disney+.

High Republic Animated Disney+ Show Highlighted

Star Wars shared an official look at the first Star Wars High Republic Disney+ show, the animated Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.

Master Yoda stands with a quartet of Jedi younglings as they learn the ways of the Force, with the shot also including a tiny droid on the far right side.

Star Wars

Three of these Jedi wield their lightsabers as they smile at one another, two of them holding blue blades while the other holds a purple blade.

Star Wars

This also came with an official press release announcing that the series will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4, celebrating Star Wars Day with this new children's adventure.

The series will be set in the High Republic era, following these new young Jedi as they learn the ways of the Force:

"Set during the High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way."

The characters seen in the photos are Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, and Nubs, along with their friends Nash and RJ-83 as they train on planet Tenoo.

Alyssa Sapire, Senior Vice President, Development, Series, and Strategy for Disney Junior celebrated the network's collaboration with Lucasfilm, describing it as a way to introduce Star Wars to a younger generation of fans:

"Our collaboration with Lucasfilm on this series is an amazing opportunity to introduce this universally cherished franchise to a younger generation. As an early entry point into ‘Star Wars,’ we have created a series with exciting new and familiar characters and storylines that highlight the values of compassion, teamwork, and friendship, which are important elements for all of our Disney Junior programming."

The press release also listed six actors that will voice characters in this series, including Star Wars animation mainstay Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs.

How Will High Republic Shine on Disney+?

While fans are still waiting to see the High Republic era take shape in live action, this new animated series should offer a nice tease into what to expect when it does eventually come to the big screen.

Seeing Jedi younglings training with the iconic master Yoda will bring back memories of Skywalker Saga stories from the past, particularly with Jedi having mostly been out of the picture since Star Wars began its run on Disney+ over three years ago.

After seeing this group of up-and-coming Jedi come into their own in a story that will be easy to digest for fans of all ages, the High Republic will continue to expand from there into new live-action Disney+ shows over the coming years.

The Acolyte will then continue this narrative at some point in 2024, which should only be the start of High Republic-centric storylines that future Star Wars entries can tackle. With centuries of history to explore in an even earlier time period than has ever been seen before, the possibilities are endless for what could be explored in this era.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will debut on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4.