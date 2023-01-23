Star Wars Celebration 2023 Announces First Wave of Actors Set to Appear

Star Wars Celebration revealed its initial line-up of talent for this year's convention in April.

Spanning from April 7-10, this year's multi-day event is being held in London where it's expected to highlight Lucasfilm's 2023 slate, such as The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka, and The Skeleton Crew.

Past and present Star Wars stars are always a huge part of the festivities; and now, Celebration revealed its first wave of celebrity guests.

Star Wars Celebration Celebrities Revealed

According to Star Wars, the Lucasfilm celebrities confirmed to appear at this year's Star Wars Celebration so far are as follows:

1.) Anthony Daniels (C-3PO)

Star Wars

Star Wars' original golden boy, Anthony Daniels has been playing the iconic protocol droid since A New Hope in 1977 and has gone on to appear in every Star Wars feature film since.

2.) Ashley Eckstein (Voice of Ahsoka Tano)

Star Wars

Before Rosario Dawson portrayed the character in live-action, Ashley Eckstein voiced the former padawan in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and most recently in Tales of the Jedi on Disney+.

3.) Matt Lanter (Voice of Anakin Skywalker)

Star Wars

Fellow Clone Wars alum Matt Lanter, the longtime voice of Anakin Skywalker, will also be in attendance.

4.) Dee Bradley Baker (Voice of Clone Force 99)

Star Wars

While Baker's most recent credits include voicing each member of Clone Force 99 in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Dee Bradley Baker is a Lucasfilm Animation superstar in that he has voiced all of the clone troopers in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels as well.

5.) Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon)

Star Wars

Giancarlo Esposito has played The Mandalorian's Moff Gideon in Seasons 1 and 2 and is set to reprise his role in the series' upcoming Season 3.

6.) Vivien Lyra Blair (Young Princess Leia)

Star Wars

Vivien Lyra Blair's portrayal of the young Princess Leia Organa in 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobi was both a surprise and a huge hit with fans.

7.) Indira Varma (Tala Durith)

Star Wars

Another Obi-Wan Kenobi alum, Varma is also confirmed to appear at Star Wars Celebration thanks to her inspiring role as Tala in the Ewan McGregor-led Disney+ series.

More Star Wars Celebrity Announcements on the Way

It's important to note that this list of Star Wars talent isn't Celebration's full roster.

Star Wars Celebration will continue to announce celebrity guests as the event date approaches which will likely include talent from Lucasfilm's latest series.

In addition to Moff Gideon's Giancarlo Esposito, other stars from The Mandalorian are a safe bet.

Ahsoka, which will be the next Star Wars Disney+ series on the docket, will be in the spotlight as well, and its talent (and possibly a few casting confirmations) are also expected.

It's also likely that the cast of Andor will appear not only because of the show's popularity but in preparation for its second season.

Star Wars fans should stay tuned to see which stars Celebration announces next and for further details on what this multi-day event has in store.

Star Wars Celebration will be held from April 7-10 in ExCeL London, England.