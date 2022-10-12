Disney Confirms 10 Star Wars Actors Returning for Disney+ Tales of the Jedi

In just over two weeks, Lucasfilm Animation will return with a new Star Wars project in Tales of the Jedi. A series of six anthology shorts, Dave Filoni wrote the stories to kill time during flights to Los Angeles for the production of The Mandalorian; with the beautiful animation work being done for The Bad Batch, the Man in the Cowboy Hat had to get his hands on more of that medium himself.

Officially revealed at Star Wars Celebration in May, Tales of the Jedi will dedicate three episodes each to two figures who strayed from the Jedi path: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku. A trailer shared at the event and now available to view online features the leads alongside other Star Wars icons, like Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu, and Darth Sidious.

For a generation of fans, every Saturday morning saw these heroes and villains appear on TV screens in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. While the journeys of Ahsoka and Dooku in that era were largely believed complete, the anthology series will delve into more of what the characters' lives were like before and after the war. As part of Lucasfilm Animation's latest effort, an ensemble of voice actors are returning for their roles.

Veteran Voices Return for Tales of the Jedi

With the release of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi rapidly approaching, Disney has announced the slate of returning voice actors for the series. Each shown or heard in the official trailer, the cast brings back ten major performers to their Star Wars roles - and introduces a special new contributor.

1.) Ahsoka Tano - Ashley Eckstein

Following an enormously successful final season for The Clone Wars, Ashley Eckstein makes her triumphant return as Ahsoka in the Star Wars animated realm.

Tales of the Jedi will follow key steps in Ahsoka's life, starting from her humble beginnings as an infant to the Dark Times following Order 66.

2.) Count Dooku - Corey Burton

Last taking part in Star Wars as the voice for live-action Cad Bane in The Book of Boba Fett, the versatile Corey Burton will offer his services as the classy Dooku once more.

The count's life as a Jedi has only been told in fragments in the Dooku: Jedi Lost audio-drama to this point, but Filoni's shorts should depict the mysterious character's fall to the dark side.

3.) Pav-ti - Janina Gavankar

Making her Star Wars debut as Iden Versio in Star Wars: Battlefront II, Janina Gavankar was enlisted by Filoni to provide the voice for Pav-ti, Ahsoka's mother.

Shown in the series' first episode to be a skilled hunter, it's Pav-ti's compassion and devotion for her daughter that later become key traits of Ahsoka.

4.) Qui-Gon Jinn - Liam Neeson

With a surprise cameo in the final moments of Obi-Wan Kenobi under his belt, actor Liam Neeson will be reprising his role of Qui-Gon Jinn in the shorts as he follows his master, Dooku.

In the Legends continuity, the death of Qui-Gon was a motivating factor for Dooku to leave the Jedi Order, which could similarly prove to be the case in canon.

5.) Young Qui-Gon Jinn - Michael Richardson

The special addition to Tales of the Jedi's cast is none other than Micheal Richardson - Liam Neeson's son, joining Star Wars to voice a younger version of his father's character.

Footage shows a younger Qui-Gon on a mission with Dooku that will presumably be part of the first short, with Neeson taking up the mantle following a time jump.

6.) Mace Windu - TC Carson

A key contributor in the Bad Batch arc of The Clone Wars' final season, TC Carson brings Mace Windu back to animated storytelling.

The implied history between Dooku and Mace has always been a fascinating one, and what's likely the second episode in the former's arc will see the pair working together in combat.

7.) Darth Sidious - Ian McDiarmid

Another pleasant surprise in Obi-Wan Kenobi's closing scenes was the cameo of Emperor Palpatine, played by Star Wars legend Ian McDiarmid - who will also be voicing the character in the upcoming season of The Bad Batch.

Sidious figures to be a key player in the final part of Dooku's journey, pulling the former Jedi's strings until he's compelled to join the Sith.

8.) Bail Organa - Phil Lamaar

Having lent his voice as Orn Free Taa in The Bad Batch and the Pyke and Klaatoonian bosses in The Book of Boba Fett, Phil Lamarr reprises his animated role of Bail Organa.

The senator's exact purpose in the series remains unknown, but he's seen interacting with Dooku in the trailer following what appeared to be a diplomatic dispute.

9.) Inquisitor - Clancy Brown

Known to Star Wars fans for bringing to life Savage Oppress in The Clone Wars and the rest of the world as Mr. Krabs, Clancy Brown will be providing his services for the new Inquisitor in the series.

Assumed by many to be the Sixth Brother from the Ahsoka young adult novel, the Inquisitor has a stellar design and appears formidable - but may be no match for Tano, who could use his kyber crystals for her own white lightsabers.

10.) Anakin Skywalker - Matt Lanter

Following an excellent performance in key scenes from the Siege of Mandalore arc and a live-action cameo role as a New Republic officer in The Mandalorian, Matt Lanter will reprise his voice role of Anakin Skywalker.

In a training sequence that will later prove pivotal in ensuring Ahsoka's survival during Order 66, Anakin teaches his Padawan how to defend herself from firing enemies closing in.

11.) Obi-Wan Kenobi - James Arnold Taylor

On the heels of a brief, but crucial, role in the Siege of Mandalore episodes of The Clone Wars and as a contributor to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, veteran James Arnold Taylor will get another crack at Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Jedi Master is seen observing Ahsoka's training with Yoda in what could be the moment when the pair decides she's a perfect fit for Anakin.

A Special Project with Star Wars Icons

The more Lucasfilm shows of Tales of the Jedi, the more exciting the anthology series' prospects get. With so much of his time now devoted to the MandoVerse, it's been a while since Dave Filoni has returned to his animation roots. With five of the six shorts written by Lucas' apprentice himself, the Force will be radiant in the unique new stories.

Ahsoka has been a Star Wars Hall of Famer for over a decade now, and Dooku is a less-explored character finally getting his due. The inclusion of every character announced makes sense for the journeys of these characters - and a little bit of Yaddle featured in the trailer has already sent waves rippling across the fandom.

Each actor involved has made major contributions to Star Wars across various mediums, making this series the perfect curtain call to honor their work. Another key figure involved in the project is composer Kevin Kiner, a frequent collaborator with Lucasfilm Animation who will be providing the music for the series before he completes the score for January's The Bad Batch Season 2.

Should the anthology series prove successful - and there's no reason to believe it shouldn't - there will be significant calls from fans for subsequent seasons following different Jedi. Whether or not Filoni is personally up to the task remains to be seen, but it's possible that Lucasfilm Animation has another long-running hit on its hands that could feature more icons for years to come.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi debuts on Disney+ on October 26.