LEGO Star Wars Announces Obi-Wan Kenobi Expansion for Skywalker Saga

After two years of delays, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally hit shelves this past April. The highly anticipated project was the most ambitious LEGO title for an embattled TT Games, bringing 20 expansive worlds and over 300 playable characters from the nine saga films into the brick world.

For those who purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game, seven character packs were included, featuring stars from stories like Rogue One, Solo, The Mandalorian, and The Bad Batch. DLCs for these packs were made available as well, falling under the Character Collection 1 moniker.

Star Wars gamers have been itching for more since The Skywalker Saga's launch, particularly regarding characters from the new Disney+ projects and animated series. Their wish is TT Games' command, as dozens of new characters will be up for purchase as downloadable content in time for the holiday season.

TV Characters Coming to LEGO Star Wars Game

During the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at D23, Lucasfilm Games announced the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition, incorporating 13 character expansion packs. Six new packs in the Character Collection 2 DLC will add over 30 heroes and villains from the following Star Wars projects:

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Andor

The Book of Boba Fett

The Clone Wars

Rebels

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation

From Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Third Sister Inquisitor Reva is among the characters joining the game:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Andor series lead Cassian Andor is set to arrive, as well:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Fan-favorite Captain Rex from The Clone Wars will make his long-anticipated return to the LEGO world:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition will be available for Xbox and PlayStation for $79.99 on November 1. The Character Collections 1 & 2 bundle will be sold for $24.99, or separately for $14.99 each. Individual character packs will go for $2.99.

Disney+ Meets LEGO Star Wars

The new Character Collection is a timely addition to The Skywalker Saga, as several Disney+ series have introduced characters new and old in need of LEGO representation. One fan felt strongly enough that Obi-Wan Kenobi needed a DLC that they went so far as to create 20 images depicting the show's characters in the classic LEGO Star Wars profile form.

For The Skywalker Saga, Character Collection 2 will be just the second major update to the game - and likely the last. Shortly after launch, multiple flagships were added to the title for additional space combat and purchase (with studs). While vehicles won't be part of the new DLCs, including characters from the popular animated series and this year's live-action shows fills in the world significantly.

Unfortunately, acquiring the characters will come at a cost - and a particularly steep one if gamers are buying the Character Collection bundle. Few are likely to buy the Galactic Edition of The Skywalker Saga, as most already have the game and won't be getting anything beyond what the DLCs will cover. The new release of the title offers TT Games an opportunity at a final chance to cash in on the completed version of the game, just in time for Black Friday and Christmas.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition and Character Collection 2 will be available for purchase on November 1.