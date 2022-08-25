20 Obi-Wan Kenobi Characters Get LEGO Star Wars Figures In New Fan Concept

The galaxy far, far away has become immensely popular in the gaming world thanks to the efforts of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which celebrates the nine-movie adventure from Lucasfilm's core story. While this adventure is far from being canon with what happens on the big and small screen for Star Wars, gamers have the opportunity to enter a wild world filled with icons from every corner of the galaxy.

The Skywalker Saga blasted out of the gate with more than 300 playable characters available for use, which eventually ballooned even further once the game began using characters from Lucasfilm's Disney+ shows. These came as part of more than half a dozen DLC packs that paid tribute to The Mandalorian, Rogue One, Solo, and more as the game's boundaries were pushed out even further, with the studio even releasing some free content as a cherry on top.

With the promise of new information about the game on the horizon, fans remain curious to see how more recent projects will make their way into the game, the most recent one being Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi. Well, while it hasn't happened yet, one fan has taken to Reddit to share how they imagine those characters would look in tiny brick form.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Meets LEGO Star Wars

Reddit user u/cbabricks shared fan-made images of 20 characters from Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi, imagining them in LEGO form as a potential DLC addition to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The user shared one image of all 20 characters, whose names are listed below in order from left to right, top to bottom:

Darth Vader

Reva

Grand Inquisitor

Fifth Brother

Fourth Sister

Young Luke Skywalker

Uncle Owen

Aunt Beru

NED-B

Freck

Young Leia Organa

Bail Organa

Breha Organa

Tala

Roken

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Qui-Gon Jinn (Force Ghost)

Nari

Haja

Purge Trooper

u/cbabricks on Reddit

Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi once again comes through in LEGO form, although he's already come in eight other forms through his time in the game. This one includes the small patches of gray hair as he transitions from the prequel trilogy to the original trilogy.

u/cbabricks on Reddit, Lucasfilm

Vivien Lyra Blair shines in LEGO form as 10-year-old Princess Leia, who played a central role in Obi-Wan Kenobi. She dons the green coat that she wore when she and the titular hero were on the run from the Empire in "Part II" and "Part III."

u/cbabricks on Reddit, Lucasfilm

The yellow eyes are strong with the Grand Inquisitor after he made his live-action debut to open and close Obi-Wan Kenobi's run on Disney+. Rupert Friend's powerful Force-wielder has his look perfectly replicated in his hypothetical LEGO figurine, complete with the intricate red designs and black ear coverings on his head.

u/cbabricks on Reddit, Lucasfilm

The Condluran alien Freck makes his way into these new LEGO Star Wars designs after his debut appearance in "Part III". Played by former Scrubs leading man Zach Braff, this character initially helped transport Obi-Wan and young Leia across Mapuzo before selling them out to the Empire.

u/cbabricks on Reddit, Lucasfilm

Will Obi-Wan's Disney+ Show Come to LEGO?

Traveller's Tales and Lucasfilm have been diligent over the past couple of years with adding new characters and locales into LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as they make their way into the movies and Disney+ shows. This will hopefully be the case with Obi-Wan Kenobi's heroes and villains at some point, although these images give a great idea of what to expect when that day does come.

Even having to share half of its Disney+ run with Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel, Obi-Wan Kenobi left a mark on fans as they finally got to see Ewan McGregor's hero in action for the first time in 17 years. It seems like it should only be a matter of time before the LEGO Star Wars community gets this same chance to utilize the show's iconic characters after so many questions from the Skywalker Saga were answered.

With TT Games continually updating The Skywalker Saga's database and adding new characters and lands to utilize, these images could become a reality in this universe, although the timeframe for that happening is unknown.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be present at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase on Friday, September 9 though, so it can be expected that new content for the game will be announced there. Perhaps Obi-Wan Kenobi will receive a character pack there, or could even get the full treatment of new levels and planets to explore. Other series like The Book of Boba Fett have also yet to be fully represented in LEGO form, so it's possible Black Krrsantan could join the fray soon.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is out now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.