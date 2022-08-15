Disney Reveals When New Marvel Gaming Announcements Are Coming

Director/writer Amy Hennig is an incredible talent in the gaming industry. She’s been involved in games such as Jak 3, Uncharted 1-3, and the upcoming Forspoken. Sadly, as of late, she’s hit more than a few speed bumps.

For one, she did have her own version of Uncharted 4 before the project got reworked. At one point, Hennig also had a Star Wars game in the works—though that ended up being canceled.

Since then, her team at Skydance New Media has been hard at work on a new Star Wars and Marvel game. However, past the fact that they’re working on those projects, no other new information is known.

Now, a new announcement from Disney teases when gamers might be able to some more information about what those game developers have been up to.

New Marvel Game Announcement Incoming

Business Wire announced that Disney will be streaming the "Disney & Marvel Games Showcase" to fans across the world on Friday, September 9 at 1 p.m. PT.

Viewers should expect to see "all-new announcements," including "a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media:"

"In addition to all-new announcements, fans can expect new reveals from titles including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel's Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media."

Could a Fantastic Four Game be on the Way?

So what could this mystery Marvel game be? Well, with Hennig at the helm, it’s safe to assume gamers will be in for a narrative-focused adventure.

The specific word ‘ensemble’ used in this announcement is probably the key hint as to what the game might be about. One of the first thoughts would be the Avengers, but with how Square Enix’s last attempt with that IP went, that’s probably not it.

The best fit, however, would be Marvel’s First Family, aka the Fantastic Four. The cast of characters would be great, their power sets would offer varied gameplay, and the group's focus on exploration is the perfect framework for a blockbuster game. It would also be good to start synergizing early when it comes to the property’s MCU debut in 2024.

There are obviously plenty of other potential options. Almost any Marvel character is fair game—up to this point, there’s been a Spider-Man game, a Wolverine game in the works, Avengers, and the critically acclaimed.

Whatever it ends up being, there’s no doubt that Amy Hennig and her team will be bringing their A-game to the project.