LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga Confirms 28 New DLC Characters (Thrawn, Ezra & More)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga came and went in April, delivering the biggest gaming adventure yet in the galaxy far, far away. Among that endeavor came the inclusion of nearly 400 characters from across the saga and a variety of classes such as Jedi, Sith, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, and more.

But what followed that release were seven DLC packs as part of the Character Collection that introduced heroes and villains from The Mandalorian, Rogue One, Solo, and The Bad Batch, as well as a Trooper and Classic Characters pack. However, to the surprise of most, that won't be the end of the line for the game.

D23 brought the revelation that The Skywalker Saga will soon release the Galactic Edition to celebrate the title, which will include the all-new Character Collection 2. The DLC will bring with it upwards of 30 new characters from The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Summer Vacation.

LEGO Star Wars Reveals Character Collection 2 DLC

As part of a new DLC trailer, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga revealed 28 characters that will be featured as part of its upcoming Character Collection 2, which will include playable heroes and villains from The Clone Wars, Rebels, The Book of Boba Fett, Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Summer Vacation.

The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars

Coming from The Clone Wars, players will be treated to Captain Rex (Phase 2), Savage Oppress, Asajj Ventress, and Gar Saxon.

Rebels

LEGO Star Wars

The playable characters from Rebels will include Ezra Bridger, Kanan Jarrus, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Hera Syndulla, and Sabine Wren, most of which will soon come to live-action in Ahsoka on Disney+.

The Book of Boba Fett

LEGO Star Wars

The Book of Boba Fett character line-up includes Black Krrsantan, Cad Bane, Cobb Vanth, The Armorer, and Peli Motto.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

LEGO Star Wars

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be represented by a Tatooine outfit for the titular Jedi, the Grand Inquisitor, Reva, and the Fifth Brother.

Andor

LEGO Star Wars

Star Wars' current Disney+ series, Andor, will be represented by Cassian Andor himself, Bix Caleen, Dedra Meero, Luthen Rael, and Syril Karn.

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation

LEGO Star Wars

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation will offer variants of Finn, R2-D2, Emperor Palpatine, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Vader, inspired by the Disney+ special.

LEGO Star Wars DLC Omits Fan Favorites

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's next DLC line-up brings with it plenty of exciting additions, many of which have only just recently joined the sci-fi galaxy on Disney+ and will be making their LEGO debut here. Although, as per usual for LEGO game DLC, these characters will probably play as reskins of existing characters.

The original announcement for LEGO Star Wars' second DLC release promised the six packs will be comprised of over 30 characters, so there are likely more to come who were omitted from the debut trailer. With these 28 characters now revealed, one can only wonder what may be still to come.

There are some notable omissions from the DLC rosters here including Rebels' Zeb and Chopper, The Book of Boba Fett's cyborg gang, Obi-Wan Kenobi's Tala (Indira Varma) and Haja (Kumail Nanjiani), and plenty of The Clone Wars favorites, such as Hondo, Mother Talzin, Duchess Satine, and many more.

While currently unconfirmed, the second Character Collection likely represents the end of the line of The Skywalker Saga's DLC support. Receiving a second batch of post-launch characters was already a historic move for the franchise, and there is currently nothing to suggest any more may be coming afterward.

Character Collection 2 will be released on November 1 as part of the Galactic Edition of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but will also be released as a separate DLC purchase for $14.99.