Star Wars Reveals First Trailer for Next Disney+ LEGO Special

While the Skywalker Saga has already finished its theatrical run, the incredible stories set in the galaxy far, far, away are still being celebrated in other forms of media. Disney+ shows such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian are expanding the lore, while LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is celebrating the franchise in video game form. In addition, animated LEGO films have also graced the small screen to highlight the Skywalker Saga.

Although these stories are not canon to the franchise, LEGO Star Wars allows other characters to take the spotlight while also showing off their more hilarious sides. LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales premiered as a Halloween special, putting the focus on the scary adventures of Poe Dameron and BB-8. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special featured the return of Rey Skywalker and her allies while also paying homage to the original Holiday Special.

Now, another intriguing LEGO adventure for the Star Wars protagonists has emerged.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Trailer Released

Disney+ revealed the first official trailer for the upcoming LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, a special going straight to streaming on August 5 that will be based on everyone's favorite bricks from the galaxy far, far away.

The special takes place shortly after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and features an impressive voice cast that includes none other than musician "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Yankovic previously released Star Wars-themed parody songs in the form of "Yoda" and "The Saga Begins" and will be delivering a new original spacefaring ballad in this new special titled "Scarif Beach Party." The artist will also be included in the film in LEGO form as new character Vic Vankoh:

Rounding out the voice cast are Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and other returning cast members from previous LEGO Star Wars specials:

"LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation” features the voices of: “Weird Al” Yankovic as Vic Vankoh; Yvette Nicole Brown as Colvett Valeria; Thomas Lennon as Wick Cooper; Paul F. Tompkins as Rad; Dee Bradley Baker as Boba Fett; Ashly Burch as the Tour Droid; Kyliegh Curran as Sidero; Anthony Daniels as C-3PO; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Allie Feder as Sy Snootles; Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker; Ross Marquand as Han Solo; Omar Miller as Finn; Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt; Matt Sloan as Darth Vader; James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi; Kelly Marie Tran as Rose; Helen Sadler as Rey Skywalker; Billy Dee Williams as Lando (Holovid); Matthew Wood as Ben Solo; and Shelby Young as Leia Organa."

A special appearance from legendary Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi will also be featured in the LEGO special:

For the first time, Finn and Obi-Wan's Force Ghost will have an unexpected encounter inside a cantina in the upcoming special:

Along with the trailer, an official synopsis was shared in the special's press release, teasing Finn's central role amidst the enormous cast:

"Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn’s plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun."

David Shayne serves as writer and executive producer, with Ken Cunningham as its director. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, Keith Malone, and Jennifer Twiner Mccarron are executive producers.

The LEGO special is produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.

The full trailer can be seen below:

Star Wars' Finn Takes the LEGO Spotlight

After Poe and Rey, respectively, led their own LEGO adventures on the small screen, it is now time for Finn to take the lead. While many would argue that the sequel trilogy hero was underutilized in the last three Skywalker Saga movies, this upcoming LEGO special will look to redeem Finn in surprising ways, especially after the official trailer and synopsis confirmed that he will ultimately meet the Force ghosts of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa.

The past two LEGO Disney+ specials were a fun ride for fans, and it's safe to assume that this summer-themed adventure will have the same vibe.

A missing piece in the massive cast is Luke Skywalker. It is unknown if the original trilogy hero will show up, but Disney might've intentionally crossed the character out from the official cast list so that he can have a surprise cameo at some point in the animated special.

Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine's presence also hint that a time travel element will once again be included, mainly because the story of this LEGO special is set after the events of The Rise of the Skywalker. During the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, Rey Skywalker revisited iconic moments from the Skywalker Saga after being blown away through space and time upon the discovery of a Jedi temple.

On the flip side, the scenes of Vader and Palpatine could eventually be revealed as a flashback, with Anakin Skywalker's Force Ghost recounting the tale of his failed vacation with his former master.

All in all, the trailer features chaotic fun, cheesy one-liners, and galactic party shenanigans, showing a hilarious take on the fan-favorite heroes of the galaxy far, far, away.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation will premiere on Disney+ on August 5.