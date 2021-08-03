Star Wars Announces Post-Rise of Skywalker LEGO Halloween Special For Disney+

With The Mandalorian's success, sometimes the fact a sequel trilogy exists is something that is often forgotten. To be fair, it's not surprising that the films have faded in the public eye. The latest entry, The Rise of Skywalker, certainly didn't leave the film side on a good note.

Lately, however, things have been turning around. While Mando is on his break, the world of Star Wars is still around thanks to Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which seems to be everything that fans wanted and more.

Then, this fall, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will arrive, giving everyone's favorite original bounty hunter some time to shine.

But don't be fooled by all the love for the Mando era of things; Rey and her adventures aren't gone just yet.

Both Lucasfilm and LEGO are aiming to bring the world and characters from the sequel era back into the spotlight with a new holiday special.

NEW STAR WARS & LEGO HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Lucasfilm and LEGO Group announced that a brand-new LEGO Star Wars special Disney+ is set to air on October 1, 2021, called Terrifying Tales.

The special is said to be a seasonal celebration of the villainous dark side of the Star Wars galaxy—just in time for Halloween.

The LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales voice cast will include:

Jake Green as Poe Dameron

Raphael Alejandro as Dean

Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt

Tony Hale as Vaneé

Christian Slater as Ren

Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine

Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8

Matt Sloan as Darth Vader

David Shayne is a writer and executive producer, and the director is Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, and Jason Cosler are executive producers. Terrifying Tales was produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons.

The synopsis for the event is as follows:

"After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader's castle and is renovating it into the galaxy's first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-Wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa's mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader's loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends."

An official poster for Terrifying Tales was also released:

Lucasfilm

SKYWALKER GETS SPOOKY ON HALLOWEEN

It is worth noting that this isn't the first foray into the events falling after The Rise of Skywalker. Last year's The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special also followed the cast of the sequel trilogy after the events of the films.

The upcoming show Star Wars: Visions is also set to explore the fallout of everything that happened after the crew took down Palpatine once again. Much like the LEGO specials, though, this won't be canon to the actual Star Wars universe; they're all simply for fun.

When it comes to live-action, Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron is set to be the first Star Wars adventure set after Rey dubbed herself a Skywalker and got that fancy yellow lightsaber—one that definitely should have been double-sided, for the record.

Until then, audiences will have to be satisfied with Mando, Boba, and other heroes such as Ahsoka, something which fans probably won't have such a hard time with. After all, give it a year or two, and fans will be swimming in content much like MCU ones are now.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales releases on October 1, 2021, exclusively for Disney+.