LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga Confirms When All 13 DLC Packs Will Be Released

While there was a lot of news coming out of D23 for many fandoms, LEGO Star Wars fans were likely pleased to see how the recent entry in the series took part in the new reveals. At the convention's big gaming panel, it was revealed that The Skywalker Saga would be getting the Galactic Edition.

The special edition would include 13 total DLC packs, alongside the full base game. This additional content would include mostly additional characters for the game; seven of them have already been released, and another six would be brand new.

For those who decide to get this edition on the platform of their choice (Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PC), they'll also receive Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi, a playable character who cannot be obtained on his own.

As for all the DLC coming later this year, what content should fans be expecting? Well, let's take a look and see just what all of these packs will contain.

All Already Released LEGO Star Wars DLC

The Mandalorian Season 1

Lucasfilm Games

This already released pack includes characters from the hit Disney+'s first adventure, including Greef Karga, IF-11, Kuiil, The Mandalorian himself, and Cara Dune.

Sadly, players cannot play as the adorable Grogu—unless one gets lucky with a hilarious glitch.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Lucasfilm Games

This pack includes characters from the last solo Star Wars adventure film Lucasfilm released, including the likes of Chewbacca (Young), Enfys Nest, Han Solo (Young), Lando (Young), Qi-ra, and Tobias Beckett.

For those looking to play as the film's brief version of Darth Maul, the former Sith unfortunely didn't make the cut... pun completely intended.

The Classic Characters

Lucasfilm Games

When it comes to classic characters, this addition gave players to opportunity to embody Darth Vader (Classic), Han Solo (Classic), Leia (Classic), Lando Calrissian (classic), and Luke Skywalker (Classic).

It's honestly strange that many of these were left out of the base game in the first place.

The Trooper Pack

Lucasfilm Games

When it comes to additional Troopers, fans were able to play as Imperial Death Trooper, Incinerator Stormtrooper, Imperial Shore Trooper, Mimban Stormtrooper, and Range Trooper thanks to this pack.

Now, if only the game could include the Commandos in there, then it would feel more complete.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Lucasfilm Games

The movie pack for Rogue One brought Baze Malbus, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, Chirrut Îmwe, Director Krennic, Jyn Erso, and K-2SO to the party.

Notably missing from this list is sadly Galen Erso and Saw Gerrera. Maybe next time?

The Mandalorian Season 2

Lucasfilm Games

Mando's second season brings even more characters from his world into the game, including Ahsoka Tano, Bo Katan Kryze, Boba Fett (Re-armored), Fennec Shand, and Moff Gideon.

Some missed opportunities here inviting the likes of Cobb Vanth, Axe Woves, and Q9-0.

The Bad Batch

Lucasfilm Games

This pack for the current Star Wars animated show included the key members of the squad: Crosshair, Echo, Hunter, Tech, and Wrecker.

Sadly, somehow Omega did not make the cut. Maybe season 2 could bring more DLC?

All Upcoming LEGO Star Wars DLC

Star Wars: Andor

Lucasfilm Games

To no one's surprise, the upcoming Andor Disney+ series will be getting some content for The Skywalker Saga game. As of now, only Cassian Andor has been confirmed.

Who might join him? Some strong possibilities include Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma, Kyle Soller's Syril, Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, and Adria Arjona's Bix Caleen.

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation TV Special

Lucasfilm Games

Currently, no characters from this pack have been announced—just its existence is known. But, based on the picture above, the developers have a lot of choices.

Emperor Palpatine's unique look could be a hoot, alongside the stormtrooper in a swimsuit, and even C-3P0 in a robe, could make for a great time.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Reva)

Lucasfilm Games

D23 also revealed that an Obi-Wan Kenobi-themed character pack will be coming—though Inquisitor Reva is the only person confirmed thus far.

As for who else might make it in the bundle, there's the titular character, for one, and then the likes of the Grand Inquisitor, the Fifth Brother, Kumail Nanjiana's Haja Estree, Indira Varma's Tala Durith, and young Leia Organa. Maybe they'll even put a damaged Vader in there.

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Lucasfilm Games

The Book of Boba Fett is another pack that is a no-brainer. It's obvious Boba himself will be playable, but he is also likely to be joined by Black Krrsantan, possibly a new Tuskan model, an updated Fennec Shand, and maybe even newbies Skad and Drash.

This could also be a great opportunity to get Cad Bane in the game—though there's another place for him to be introduced into the DLC as well.

Star Wars Rebels

Lucasfilm Games

Rebels is another whose absence from the game is strange. Thankfully, the pack is arriving, so the characters will at least make it in.

It's likely the whole squad will be there to celebrate; Ezra Bridger, Chopper, Kanan Jarrus, Hera Syndulla, Zeb Orrelios, Sabine Wren, Agent Kallus, Hando, and possibly even Thrawn himself.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Lucasfilm Games

There are so many options for this pack, it's dizzying—Rex is only the start.

The most probable inclusions would be Asajj Ventress, Ahsoka Tano, Fives, Satine, Darth Maul, Mother Talzin, Cad Bane, and Savage Opress.

The Endless Content Star Wars Brings

What's crazy about this franchise is how every single one of those character packs could easily include twice the characters.

As exciting as it is to have so many people to play as, it is a shame that none of this additional content seems to include more story missions of any sort. It certainly seems like a missed opportunity on all accounts; imagine fighting the battle of Mandalore in The Clone Wars or taking on the Inquisitors at the Sith Temple in Rebels.

For those who want to purchase the game, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: The Galactic Edition will be available for $79.99 USD when it releases on all major platforms on November 1, 2022.

When it comes to those fans who already have the game and just want the new characters, two separate bundles with the new content will be available for $24.99 or $14.99 separately. Each individual character pack will be purchasable on its own for $2.99.