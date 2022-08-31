Star Wars: Andor Showcases 10 Main Characters on New Poster

Following a few weeks of hiatus, Lucasfilm and Disney are inching closer to a return to the galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: Andor premiering on Disney+ on September 21. This series will take fans back to the unexplored gaps in the Skywalker Saga for the second time this year after Obi-Wan Kenobi, giving more depth to Diego Luna's Cassian Andor before he meets Jyn Erso in 2016's Rogue One.

Andor features an incredible cast of new characters behind Luna's leading man while also referencing important players in Luna's first solo movie, as shown by a leaked set video from production. Genevieve O'Reilly will bring Mon Mothma to the streaming world once more, marking the character's sixth Star Wars appearance, while Thor's Stellan Skarsgård and Morbius' Adria Arjona will help fill out other key roles in the cast.

Now, with only three weeks remaining until Andor begins its extended run on Disney+, Lucasfilm released a brand new poster featuring the show's impressive cast of characters that will make this story a reality.

Andor Poster Features Leading Characters

Star Wars released a new official poster for Star Wars: Andor, which will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 21. With the premiere only three weeks away, Disney and Lucasfilm featured 10 main characters that will play a role in this new streaming entry on the design.

At the very top is Diego Luna's Cassian Andor, who makes his return five years prior to the events of 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with a full body shot in this poster. Directly below him is Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothra and Kyle Soller's Syril Karn, along with the eight other characters listed below:

Diego Luna - Cassian Andor

Genevieve O’Reilly - Mon Mothma

Kyle Soller - Syril Karn

Adria Arjona - Bix Caleen

Stellan Skarsgård - Luthen Rael

Forrest Whittaker - Saw Gerrera

Denise Gough - Dedra Meero

Elizabeth Dulau - Kleya

Varadu Sethu - unknown

Faye Marsay - Vel Sartha

Lucasfilm

Star Wars Prepping for Andor's Upcoming Debut

With Andor tying back so heavily to its immediate predecessor, Rogue One, Disney and Lucasfilm are utilizing a number of different promotional tactics to prepare fans for what's on the way, one of which being this exciting new poster. This image brings a compelling look at a huge cast of characters, all with Diego Luna leading the way in his first solo project, six years after his big screen debut.

Along with this, the studio also re-released Rogue One in select IMAX theaters last week, which even included an exclusive sneak peek at what's on the way in this new Disney+ entry.

This comes shortly after Disney released Andor's first official clip, which featured Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael in an important conversation with the series' leading character. This should be the first of many key interactions between Skarsgård and Luna as the two try to navigate a universe under the rule of the Galactic Empire.

After the first three episodes of Andor premiere on September 21, the 12-episode entry will dominate the streaming world until Thanksgiving 2022 with Star Wars' longest single season of live-action content yet. Every character on this poster will have their moment to shine over the course of ten weeks, kicking off the first year of a multi-year journey for this important member of the Rebellion.

The first three episodes of Star Wars: Andor will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 21.