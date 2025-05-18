Disney+ Makes Change To Rogue One Following Andor Season 2 Finale

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed a subtle change made to Star Wars: Rogue One Disney+ after the release of the Andor Season 2 finale. Tony Gilroy's sci-fi streaming series recently ended, bringing a close to the renowned filmmaker's star-faring espionage story and completely recontextualizing the role of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the acclaimed 2016 Star Wars film.

In the wake of Andor Season 2 ending, Disney+ changed the show's sequel movie, Rogue One, on the streaming service. Nearly a decade after being introduced to the Star Wars universe in the A New Hope prequel, fans said goodbye to Cassian Andor in the latest batch of streaming episodes, with his story seemingly wrapping things up in Andor Season 2.

Fans have noticed that the poster Disney+ uses to promote Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on the service has been changed following Andor's end (via SCentralized on X). It now features Diego Luna's titular rebel spy at the forefront instead of Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso.

Disney+

This was a change made to Rogue One after its sister series, Andor, finished its second season.

It seems as though, at least for now, Disney and Lucasfilm see Cassian as the figurehead of that movie, having gotten the context in two seasons of streaming TV (read more about how Andor connects to Rogue One here), with Jyn and the rest of the Rogue One crew now taking a backseat marketing-wise.

Tony Gilroy's Andor told the story of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the run-up to Star Wars: Rogue One. Fans got just a taste of Luna's central Rebel pilot in that movie, as he joined the crew of insurgents fighting to capture the Death Star plans and take down the Empire.

Season 2 of Andor ended its 12-episode run on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 13, passing the baton to Rogue One, as Cassian flew off-world for his meet-up with the mysterious informant Tivik to get more info on the Empire's new super weapon.

Here's Why Disney+ Changed Rogue One

Lucasfilm

Disney+ changes movie/TV posters all the time on its platform, but this particular move feels like it had a specific motive behind it. Putting Andor front and center on the Rogue One poster is a celebration of how far Diego Luna's character has come since the 2016 movie was initially released.

It is hard to deny that Rogue One is ultimately Jyn Erso's movie. It begins and ends with her, she leads the crew, and her actress, Felicity Jones, is first-billed on almost all of its marketing material. However, with the added context of two seasons of Andor, Rogue One has been recontextualized for fans.

While Diego Luna's Cassian was once secondary to Jones' Jyn, he now becomes a full-on co-lead of the film as audiences come into the movie with the added mental weight of knowing the full extent of Andor's story to this point.

And with Andor's story now told (as far as the franchise will likely tell it), there is plenty of room for other characters from both Andor and Rogue One to take the spotlight and get their moment in the sun—I think a Kleya-focused series could do quite well after all this.

This poster change, while significant, is likely just a move to celebrate Cassian Andor one last time before Disney and Lucasfilm close the book on Diego Luna's Rebel pilot and move on.