Andor Season 2's ending showed what happened to Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and how her strong dedication to the Empire drastically backfired. Dedra's unwavering loyalty to the Empire has been a crucial part of her story in Andor, with her having risen up the ranks to become a supervisor in the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB).

Andor Season 2 saw Dedra rubbing shoulders with Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn, who returned alongside 15 other Star Wars actors), leading her to become an overseeing figure on Ghorman as a way to justify the Imperial presence on the planet, while Krennic pulls some strings to extract calcite within the territory.

Things ultimately took a turn for the worse for Dedra after she lost her love interest, Syril (Kyle Soller), during the infamous Ghorman massacre, and her bad luck didn't stop there after her risky move in Andor Season 2's final batch of episodes cemented her fate.

In Andor Season 2, Episode 10, Dedra finally confronted "Axis" (Luthen Rael portrayed by Stellan Skarsgard) after years of tracking him down, but he stabbed himself to avoid further interrogation.

While standing by on Luthen's hospital bed in Coruscant as she awaited him to regain consciousness, Dedra was arrested by Imperial officers because she worked on her pursuit without authorization. Ultimately, Dedra's move proved to be her downfall.

During her interrogation after her arrest, Krennic stepped in to ask her if she is aware that Lonni Jung (Robert Emms) had accessed her files to learn more about the Death Star. Of course, Dedra said no, but it was not enough since Krennic discovered in Episode 11 that she chose to read the confidential information about the planet killer instead of ignoring it.

Dedra's choice ultimately allowed Lonni to find out about the Death Star, giving the Rebel Alliance a chance to learn about the giant weapon. As a result, Dedra was sent to the Narkina prison cell (the same prison where Cassian Andor escaped from in Andor Season 1).

Did Dedra Survive After The Events of Rogue One?

At the end of Andor, Dedra lost everything at the expense of her loyalty to the Empire. Throughout her journey, Dedra hated her "criminal parents," with her trying to distance herself from them as much as possible. Ironically, she ended up like them in the end: prisoners with little to no chance of escape.

It is unknown what happened to Dedra and the rest of the Narkina prisoners after the Fall of the Empire in the original trilogy. Some have speculated that they were killed before the war was over, considering that they serve as a subtle reminder of the Empire's defeat at the hands of the Rebels when they blew up the Death Star in A New Hope.

Others claimed that the New Republic rescued them and retrialed, leading them to either have fresh prison sentences or a chance at parole.

Fans have also theorized that the Narkina prisoners may not be touched at all, even after the Empire's collapse. There is a chance that the prison is still running, and given how isolated they are, they would have no idea what transpired in the Galactic War.

As for Dedra, she may have even ended her own life inside the Narkina facility, mainly because her final shot shows her in a state of despair.

Still, there is a chance that Star Wars chose to keep Dedra's fate up in the air so that she (and Narkina as a whole) can be brought back in a future project.