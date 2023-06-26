Andor stars weighed in on a potential Syril and Dedra romance in Season 2.

The hit Star Wars show from Disney+ has a number of plot threads left to resolve in Season 2, and one of them involves Syril Karn and Dedra Meero's complicated relationship.

Throughout Andor Season 1, the pair had a looming tension between one another, with some speculating that could lead to romance. In the Season 1 finale, Syril saved Dedra from the revolution in Ferrix, potentially cementing the romance angle between the two.

Andor Cast Talks About Syril & Dedra’s Romance

Disney+

Speaking as a guest on Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast, Andor stars Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, and Adria Arjona talked about the potential romance between Syril Karn and Dedra Meero in Season 2.

When the host asks Soller if he thinks Syril "has a shot" with Dedra, the Star Wars actor responded by saying that he thinks "anybody would be lucky enough" to even sit across the table with Denise Gough's Andor character:

EW: “Let’s get right down to it: do you think Syril actually has a shot with Dedra, and I’m not talking about a job.” Soller: “Do I think Syril has a shot with Dedra? Look, I mean…” Gough: “You should really be asking me that question.” Soller: “The man has delusions of grandeur, which are not just located solely in the workspace. I think anybody would be lucky enough to even sit across the table with someone as incredible as Dedra Meero.”

Adria Arjona, who portrays Bix Caleen, chimed in by saying that she disagrees before Soller teased that he thinks Syril won't "stop until he gets what he wants" with Dedra:

Arjona: “I disagree. You tortured me and I sat in front of you!” Gough: “True, true.” Arjona: “I like you, not Dedra.” Soller: “Torture’s a strong word in this context… I’ve got high hopes for Syril. I believe in him. I think he doesn’t stop until he gets what he wants, so I’ll put it that way.” Gough: “Yeah, why not? Why not? You say whatever you want. Are you asking me now?”

While playing coy with the matter, Gough said that fans will need to wait and see what's next between the odd pair:

EW: “Yes, Denise, your rebuttal.” Gough: “Well, we’ll see. We’ll see. We’ll just have to see how he behaves himself. No, I don’t know. I don’t even know what answer I can give you about whether I think Syril can get with Dedra. Could anyone get with Dedra?” Soller: “Could Dedra get with Dedra?” Gough: “Dedra gets with Dedra.” Soller: “Yeah, maybe that’s the thing.”

Here’s Why a Syril & Dedra's Dynamic Isn't Love

Kyle Soller and Denise Gough's latest comments about Syril and Dedra's potential romance in Andor Season 2 may hint that it will eventually come to be.

However, some would argue that the odd pair's relationship isn't about love. Instead, it's a clear obsession from Syril's side that is anchored by his insane admiration for Dedra.

It's understandable that some have speculated that it's purely romantic, but Syril and Dedra's partnership could be seen as something similar to what the Empire is trying to do with the entire galaxy.

Syril's clear fanaticism toward Dedra is what the Empire is trying to achieve within the galaxy. While a romance could still happen, it's clear that, in small ways, the Empire's influence is deeper than ever before, and Syril's obsession is one strong example of that.

Andor Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.