Andor Finale Gets Record-Breaking Runtime

Andor is approaching its finale, and a new update may have revealed its record-breaking runtime, as it closes out the first season of the hit Star Wars Disney+ series.

Runtimes for both Marvel and Star Wars series under the Disney+ umbrella are varied ever since the streaming service's launch. Among all MCU shows, Hawkeye has the longest finale runtime of 62 minutes while She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's final episode earned the record for the shortest with a length of 35 minutes.

As for Star Wars, The Book of Boba Fett holds the record for the longest live-action finale with 60 minutes, while the shortest (so far) is The Mandalorian Season 2's Chapter 16 with 46 minutes.

Now, as the Diego Luna-led series is nearing its Season 1 finale, it seems that the finale's length has been revealed.

Andor's Season 1 Finale is Show's Longest Episode

Andor Season 1's finale is reportedly 54 minutes and 11 seconds (including credits and excluding alternate language credits), making it the longest episode of the season.

54 minutes beats the previous title holder, Episode 8 - Narkina 5, which has a length of 53 minutes and 16 seconds including credits (and excluding alternate language credits).

This finale runtime news comes from insider Cryptic HD, who previously revealed the correct runtime of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special which is 41 minutes and 55 seconds.

For reference, here are the finale lengths of every other live-action Star Wars series on Disney+ in the U.S.:

The Mandalorian Season 1 - Chapter 8 - 49 minutes

- 49 minutes The Mandalorian Season 2 - Chapter 16 - 46 minutes

- 46 minutes The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 - 60 minutes

- 60 minutes Obi-Wan Kenobi - 49 minutes

What Will Andor's Finale Resolve?

Andor Season 1 has a lot of moving parts, and the 54-minute finale might be all it needs to resolve every storyline that needs to be addressed.

Given that Ferrix is at the core of the story, it's possible that Cassian will return to the planet to honor a loved one while also freeing his friends from the Empire considering that his former home is now under Imperial rule.

This would mean that Andor Season 1 finale will all be about a full-blown clash between Cassian and the Empire's forces (well, at least on Ferrix).

This would also be a historic moment for the lead character as this marks his first proper battle against the Empire.

Hopefully, the lengthy runtime will do Cassian justice as it provides him an avenue to be fleshed out even more heading into Season 2.

Andor's Season 1 finale is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 23.