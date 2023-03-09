The Mandalorian Season 3: Next Episode Gets Record-Breaking Runtime

The Mandalorian Season 3's next episode will set a new record runtime for the Star Wars Disney+ series.

Fans have become increasingly critical of runtimes for Marvel and Star Wars projects. This left many disappointed when The Mandalorian Season 3 debuted with a record-low runtime for a Star Wars premiere at just 35 minutes, 16 seconds.

Fortunately, that saw a significant uptick going into Episode 2 (Chapter 19), which shot up to 42 minutes, 24 seconds, a full seven minutes longer than the premiere.

The Mandalorian’s Next Episode Is a Long One

Star Wars

Thanks to a recent post from Cryptic HD Quality, fans now know the runtime for The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 3 and it will set a new record for the Star Wars Disney+ series.

The Mandalorian's Chapter 19 will run for 56 minutes, 11 seconds - excluding the dubbing and additional language credits that Disney+ adds to its listed runtime - marking the longest episode yet for the show.

Previously, the record for the longest episode of The Mandalorian was held by the Season 2 premiere, "The Marshall," which introduced Timothy Olyphant's Cob Vanth and ran for 51 minutes and 47 seconds (not counting the dub & language credits), meaning its record will now be beaten by almost five minutes.

The full list of The Mandalorian's five longest episodes to date can be seen below:

Chapter 9 - The Marshall: 51 minutes, 47 seconds

Chapter 8 - Redemption: 46 minutes, 25 seconds

Chapter 13 - The Jedi: 44 minutes, 41 seconds

Chapter 16 - The Rescue: 44 minutes

Chapter 18 - The Mines of Mandalore: 42 minutes, 23 seconds

However, this still doesn't top the list for Star Wars' longest Disney+ episodes overall as The Bad Batch premiere ran for a shocking 1 hour, 11 minutes while The Book of Boba Fett's finale came in at around 59 minutes.

Why Is The Mandalorian's Next Episode So Long?

Many fans will be elated to see The Mandalorian's next chapter clocking in at almost an hour, especially since most episodes of the Disney+ series usually run somewhere between 35 and 45 minutes. But that leaves the question of why Chapter 19 will ultimately be so much longer than previous episodes.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 2.

The Mandalorian's latest episode kickstarted Din Djarin, Grogu, and Bo-Katan's adventure into Mandalore. Din ended the episode by retaking his creed oath as he bathed in the Mines' waters before being dragged underwater and coming face-to-face with the fabled Mythosaur alongside Bo-Katan.

So, the opening of the next episode ought to be an action-packed one as the Mandalorian pair have some kind of confrontation with the Mythosaur. This will undoubtedly lead to further exploration of Mandalore and generally set the course for where the rest of Season 3 will be going.

After all, most were generally expecting Din Djarin's Mandalore adventure to serve as the primary arc for the season, with the arrival on the planet being saved for one of the final episodes. And yet, all that has happened in the first pair, so who knows what The Mandalorian crew has cooked up for the remaining six chapters.

The first two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 are streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.