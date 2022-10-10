She-Hulk Finale Gets Record-Breaking Runtime

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is rapidly approaching its finale, and the anticipation has been sky-high. After an exciting team-up with Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Episode 8 ended with an unexpected game-changer as it was finally revealed what Intelligencia is capable of while also showcasing the titular heroine's rage.

Marketing for the finale has already spoiled the return of Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk, and it seems he will be going at it with Abomination once again. In addition, a fan also compiled which scenes to expect in the finale.

Now, ahead of its premiere, She-Hulk's finale is expected to break a Marvel Studios record.

How Long Is She-Hulk's Finale?

Marvel

Movie insider Amit Chaudhari shared that the runtime of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale is "around a minute shorter" than Episode 8's length, which clocked in at 36 minutes with credits in the United States.

As such, She-Hulk's finale will run approximately 35 minutes, thus making it the shortest runtime for a Marvel Studios series finale yet. The episode's length beats Moon Knight's finale of 42 minutes, the previous holder of the record.

She-Hulk has had, on average, the shortest episodes of all of Marvel's Disney+ shows, with most clocking in between 31-37 minutes.

Chaudhari had a strong track record in terms of runtime reporting, which includes She-Hulk Episode 1's runtime, Moon Knight Episode 5's length, and its finale.

For reference, here are the finale runtimes of every other Marvel Studios series on Disney+ in the U.S.:

WandaVision : 51 minutes

: 51 minutes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier : 53 minutes

: 53 minutes Loki : 48 minutes

: 48 minutes What If…? : 37 minutes

: 37 minutes Hawkeye : 62 minutes

: 62 minutes Moon Knight: 45 minutes

45 minutes Ms. Marvel: 50 minutes

What Will She-Hulk's Finale Include?

From the start, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige described She-Hulk as a "half-hour, legal comedy", meaning that this rumored runtime is right up its alley. The MCU series has also been consistent with having half-hour lengths so it isn't surprising that the finale will have the same runtime.

Still, this begs the question of how the finale will resolve all the remaining storylines of the show.

Hulk's return in the episode could hint that the Sakaar-related cliffhanger from Episode 1 while Emil Blonsky's transformation as Abomination (and heel turn) is also expected to be explained. Moreover, the emergence of Intelligencia and the confirmed return to Titania will also be featured.

One way for She-Hulk to wrap all these storylines together in a short runtime is for them to be connected. It's possible that the Intelligencia storyline is tied to Abomination and Titania, with both of them serving as major figures in the organization and HulkKing is just a decoy for something bigger.

The finale may also reveal how Abomination's release has been orchestrated by him and the Intelligencia this whole time, thus revealing him as the show's main villain.

While all of this is speculation at this point, it's clear that She-Hulk needs to address these plot points smoothly within a short runtime.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale is set to premiere on Thursday, October 13.