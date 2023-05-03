Marvel's Secret Invasion Disney+ Show Gets Exciting Runtime Update

Samuel L. Jackson's upcoming Marvel Studios Disney+ series Secret Invasion just got a promising runtime update.

By the time the show arrives for audiences to watch, it will have been 208 days since The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and 251 days after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Needless to say, fans are ready for more Disney+ content.

But how long will each installment of the spy thriller, which will bring Emilia Clarke into the MCU, run?

Secret Invasion Episode Lengths on Disney+

Marvel

In a recent article from Empire, the outlet confirmed the runtime length of Secret Invasion's episodes.

It noted how the series includes "six hour-long episodes" that "give Jackson more space to explore [his character]."

This information isn't too surprising. After all, every Marvel Studios project with six episodes seems to gravitate toward the hour-long format. Shows like WandaVision and She-Hulk, with nine episodes, were ones that came out shorter.

This doesn't guarantee that every episode will be at least 60 minutes long, however. Some entrries could still clock in within the 40- or 50-minute range.

The shortest and longest runtime of the MCU Disney+ shows can be found below:

What Does Secret Invasion Runtime Mean for Disney+ Show?

It's worth noting that while Secret Invasion might be designated as having six hour-long episodes, the final product could easily run shorter than expected.

The same label is given to The Mandalorian, but the series often offers up briefer episodes. Usually, this happens when the entry needs to fully utilize its extensive budget—something on clear display in the series' recent Season 3 finale.

On the surface, it doesn't look like Secret Invasion will need the same budget that some bigger-scale adventures would need. Perhaps the espionage thriller can deliver full-length episodes.

At the end of the day, the runtime doesn't truly matter—it's the writing that defines the quality of a story. So whether it be ten minutes, twenty, or fifty, if the talent behind the scenes is there, everything will click into place.

Secret Invasion hits Disney+ on June 21.