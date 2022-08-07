She-Hulk Episode 1 Runtime Revealed In Advance

On August 18, the MCU is going green when Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+. Starring Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk will explore how Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters, navigates her new smashing, green persona and her role as a lawyer for the superhuman law division.

Given the show's legal premise, She-Hulk is set to continue the tradition of MCU cameos while also breaking new ground. For instance, in addition to each episode premiering on Thursdays as opposed to Wednesdays, She-Hulk is also expected to have shorter episode lengths than what fans have seen in the past.

While it's true that many of What If...?'s Season 1 episodes clocked in at around 30 minutes, it's never been the norm for live-action, until now.

Even though the exact length of She-Hulk's episodes, including credits and potential post-credits scenes, remains to be seen, fans just got an idea of how long the new series debut episode might be.

She-Hulk's Debut Episode Runtime Revealed

Marvel

As reported online by Amit Chaudhari (who has a great track record with runtime reporting), the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is expected to be 35 minutes long including credits. However, the U.S. version will be an additional 2-3 minutes due to language dubbing and sub credits.

The U.S. versions of episodes are typically longer than what's shown on screeners. Not only was this the case with Moon Knight, but the screener for Ms. Marvel's first episode was listed at 47 minutes and the finished product was 50 minutes once released on Disney+ in the U.S.

To date, WandaVision's 31-minute debut episode has the crown for the shortest premiere episode of any Disney+ series.

All of Marvel Studios' Disney+ premieres and their runtimes are as follows:

WandaVision's "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience" - 31 min.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's "New World Order" - 51 min.

Loki's "Glorious Purpose" - 53 min.

What If...?'s"What If... Captain Carter Were The First Avenger?" - 36 min.

Hawkeye's "Never Meet Your Heroes" - 51 min.

Moon Knight's "The Goldfish Problem" - 48 min.

Since She-Hulk's first episode is expected to be longer than 35 minutes, it will likely be the fourth shortest Disney+ episode to date behind Wandavision's debut, followed by "What If... Ultron Won?" and "What If... Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?"

A Different Format for Marvel's Latest Addition?

The fact that She-Hulk would have shorter runtimes in comparison to most Disney+ series isn't a surprise. In the months leading up to the series' release, Marvel Studios has been marketing She-Hulk as a half-hour legal comedy.

These reports of a 35 minute plus runtime only confirm what fans have been hearing all along.

However, if a half hour is the exact target, it doesn't sound like this episode will include a post-credits scene. Credits for MCU Disney+ shows typically span anywhere from 4 to 7 minutes; and if 35 minutes are what the screeners are showing now, the additional 2 to 3 tagged on to the U.S. versions leave little time for a last-minute cameo or teaser.

But since She-Hulk is already a departure from what audiences have seen in the past, it's hard to know what to expect. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrives August 18 on Disney+.