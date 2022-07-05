She-Hulk Actress Teases ‘Absurd’ Plot of Disney+ Show

While 2022 has already introduced Marvel audiences to Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel, on August 17, another new character will join the roster in She-Hulk on Disney+. Starring Tatiana Maslany as both She-Hulk and Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters, the plot of the show has been marketed as a legal comedy where Walters learns it's not so easy being green as she takes on superhuman cases in the courtroom.

Even though the show's debut trailer drew criticism for its VFX, She-Hulk still has the Marvel fan base's attention. Not only does the show present rich opportunities for crossovers and cameos, but, much like Bruce Banner, Walters is often at odds with her She-Hulk persona, giving the actress two characters to play with.

Due to She-Hulk's two warring identities, coupled with the premise of a superhuman legal drama, anything and everything could happen in She-Hulk, And, that's something Maslany alluded to herself in an interview leading up to the series release.

She-Hulk Star Talks "Fun Characters" & "Absurd" Premise

Caption

In talking with Empire, Tatiana Maslany claimed that She-Hulk is "the antithesis of most superhero narratives" since her human character, Jennifer Walters, has "this great element of denial in her:"

“She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives. There’s this great element of denial in her that’s relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what’s happened for as long as I could, as that’s what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk.”

In addition to Walters being at odds with her newfound abilities and persona, the actress teased that the superhuman law firm where she works features "some really fun characters" and is a "really absurd take on a legal show:"

“She’s in a career that’s male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal. When she’s heading this superhuman firm, that’s where we get some really fun characters that she’s either defending or in opposition of. It’s like this really absurd take on a legal show.”

The law firm and courtroom are where many MCU fans are expecting cameos, and considering Abomination is part of the show - and Daredevil is a leading theory - Maslany's "absurd" description is both fitting and exciting.

Empire

As the She-Hulk trailer illustrated, Maslany also worked alongside the Hulk and Bruce Banner's Mark Ruffalo, admitting that "We were so goofy, like two kids who had been handed shovels by our parents and told to go and play in the sandbox."

Meanwhile, the actress credited music as her inspiration for her She-Hulk side:

"I always come back to Sophie, who’s this amazing trans artist who unfortunately died last year. What I love about Sophie’s music is this combo of organic and electrical, industrial-type sounds that felt connected to She-Hulk.”

Will Cameos Assemble for She-Hulk on Disney+?

In comparison with past MCU Disney+ series, the trailer for She-Hulk had a different tone and even an irreverence that Marvel fans haven't seen before. Part of that is likely due to the show not only being a legal series but a legal comedy.

To date, Marvel's Disney+ shows have played with all sorts of genres. And, while the MCU is never lacking for humor and wit, there has yet to be a series that has fallen firmly under the comedic label, until now.

Tatiana Maslany describing the series as crazy and "absurd" only supports this and the expectation that She-Hulk is going all out for laughs.

While her character's personal and professional struggles are sure to be amusing, the fact that the actress described the show's zaniness in hand with its "really fun characters" likely means much of the humor will stem from cameo pair-ups and interactions.

Even though the jury is still out about the show's effects, it sounds like She-Hulk will "smash" expectations with its comedic tones and cameo potential once it arrives on Disney+.

She-Hulk debuts on Disney+ on August 17.