Disney+ Confirms the Genre of She-Hulk Season 1

Summer 2022 is going to be all about the wonderful women of the MCU. Ms. Marvel (which is getting raving reviews) will win over fans' hearts this June, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster will make her triumphant return in Thor: Love and Thunder, and at the end of the summer, Jennifer Walters debuts in her own streaming series, She-Hulk.

She-Hulk has been described as a legal comedy taking place in the Marvel universe with Tatiana Maslany playing lawyer Jennifer Walters, as she deals with her legal career and newly-found superpowers. Fans have just gotten their best glimpse yet at the gamma-infused Disney+ show, with Maslany's titular hero being put on full display for the world to see.

While everything in the MCU inhabits the same universe, every project is treated as its own thing. This has allowed for the same set dressing and interconnected story to take place across various genres and now mediums (TV and movies). Now, audiences have just gotten their first hint at where exactly She-Hulk fits in the intricate tapestry known as the MCU.

Where She-Hulk Lands in the Genre Bucket

In anticipation of She-Hulk's debut this August, Disney+ has confirmed the series' genre specifics on the streaming service.

Disney assigned the show the descriptors of "Science Fiction, Comedy, Super Hero, Action-Adventure."

While some of these are common amongst all Disney+ MCU series, a couple of them are unique. To compare, here are the complete genre listings for every other MCU streaming project:

Ms. Marvel: Coming of Age, Comedy, Super Hero, Action-Adventure Moon Knight: Fantasy, Super Hero, Action-Adventure Hawkeye: Super Hero, Action-Adventure, Buddy What If…?: Science Fiction, Anthology, Animation, Super Hero, Action-Adventure Loki: Science Fiction, Fantasy, Super Hero, Action-Adventure The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Science Fiction, Super Hero, Action-Adventure, Buddy WandaVision: Romance, Drama, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Super Hero"

Get Ready to Giggle

As one can see, both She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel look to be the first two Disney+ Marvel projects to be described as straight comedies. While humor is an element found in nearly every MCU title, only a select few names in the franchise have ever fallen into the comedy genre bucket.

She-Hulk though will supposedly lean into a form of comedic storytelling not yet seen in the MCU. Yes, there will be a throughline story to the series, but it looks like it is going to be a weird mix of Brooklyn 99, The Mindy Project, and a classic Marvel movie.

The story of Jennifer Walters will be much more about the laughs than anything else, adding yet another kind of story to the diverse playground known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She-Hulk debuts on Disney+ on August 17.