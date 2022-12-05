Disney Confirms the Genre of Ant-Man 3: Quantumania

Disney has granted a genre to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and it’s probably exactly what one would guess it is.

The upcoming movie starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Kathryn Newton sees the Ant-Man go up against the “absolute force of nature” that is Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror. Based off the first trailer, it seems a device built by Cassie, with good intentions, will end up trapping them all in the Quantum.

It won’t just be Kang that the heroes will be running into—MODOK is a part of the story too. Yes, the floating head; don’t worry, his design is quite fantastic, going by some recently discovered images of his upcoming Funko Pop! Figure.

But what exactly genre will the movie end up being? Action-Adventure? Drama? Comedy?

Ant-Man 3’s Genre Label Confirmed

Marvel

Thanks to an official press release for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the film’s official genre has been revealed.

In the project profile for the movie, Disney has labeled it as a “Sci-Fi Adventure.” This makes the third Ant-Man outing and the first Multiverse Saga film to be categorized as Sci-Fi.

For comparison, here's how Disney labeled all of the previous Phase 4 movies:

While there are many movies labeled Sci-Fi, five of the previous Marvel Disney+ shows sport the label.

How Much Sci-Fi Will Be In Ant-Man 3?

Advanced and futuristic science concepts are at the very core of Paul Rudd’s hero and the franchise as a whole—so this label shouldn’t surprise many.

But what does it mean for the film? Well, there are a few things.

The project could take a deep dive into how time travel works in conjunction with the Quantum Realm, seeing as Jonathan Majors’ Kang will be the main antagonist—and he’s known for going wherever he pleases on any timeline, whenever. Even if it doesn’t necessarily explore those details, based on the first trailer, it seems all but confirmed that the film will continue fleshing out the lore behind the mysterious tiny plane of existence.

Really any movie involving the size-changing hero could be considered science fiction—it’s what his whole ability set is rooted in.

2023 is going to be a big year for Sci-Fi and Marvel Studios, seeing as its two other releases, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels, will almost certainly hold the same label. Though, since Thor: Love and Thunder didn’t get it, Brie Larson’s team-up might slip through the cracks.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 5, and The Marvels on July 28.