Ant-Man 3: Quantumania: 11 Easter Eggs & Hidden Details In New Trailer

As the world waits for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to close the door on Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans received a taste of Phase 5 with the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania teaser trailer.

This marks the third of the Ant-Man franchise, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas. And includes Jonathan Majors reprising his role as Kang/He Who Remains in his theatrical debut for the red brand.

Peyton Reed returns to become the second director to complete an MCU trilogy along with Jon Watts (Spider-Man). This project debuts the next chapter in the world's biggest entertainment franchise and is said to be the biggest Ant-Man project to date.

Here are all of the details from the new trailer, starting of course with the man himself, Scott Lang.

1. Started From The Robbins, Now We're Here

Marvel Studios

The trailer begins with a Scott Lang monologue about how he went from being a convicted felon to an Avenger. This shows Lang being recognized on the street by fans and Ant-Man being on a kid's backpack. If that wasn't enough, Scott Lang has been named Employee of the Century by his former employer, Baskin Robbins.

This is a big step up from where Lang was in Avengers: Endgame when he wasn't even popular enough to warrant a selfie.

2. The Wasp: A New Hope

Marvel Studios

Evangeline Lilly returns as Hope van Dyne with a new and improved haircut. Starting her MCU career off with the office bob and a longer-haired ponytail, Hope tightens things up for Quantumania.

This haircut is nearly identical to the iconic short hair of Janet van Dyne in Marvel Comics, the original Wasp. Michelle Pfeiffer plays Janet, and her story gave her long white hair aged by the Quantum Realm. Seeing this iconic haircut in live-action on Hope is a nod to true believers everywhere.

3. The Pym House

Marvel Studios

One of the early shots of the trailer shows the classic Pym house from Ant-Man and Ant-Man and The Wasp. This is the home that Scott Lang first broke into to find the Ant-Man suit and also the house that Hank grew for him and Janet to reside in. It is back in the bay area in what looks like a much smaller neighborhood.

4. A Satellite for the Quantum Realm

Marvel Studios

Kathryn Newton makes her MCU debut as a recast Cassie Lang. She introduces what is sure to be the inciting incident of the movie as she seems to have created "a satellite for deep space but... Quantum."

Janet Van-Dyme is immediately skeptical of this, but by the time she commands Cassie to turn off her "signal to the Quantum Realm," it is too late. Cassie, Janet, Scott, Hope, and Hank Pym get sucked into the Quantum Realm and split up.

Powering Cassie's machine is this blue orb that has a visual identity that appears throughout the trailer. As the team moves into the Quantum Realm and Jonathan Majors' Kang is shown, his ships and tech seem to be powered by a similar blue orb.

Look for the Ant-families' knowledge of the Quantum Realm to be a key piece in the plot of this movie.

5. A Secret Universe Beneath Ours

Marvel Studios

Another plot point revealed in the trailer is Janet Van-Dyne's fear of the Quantum Realm. she spent an unknown amount of time in the microscopic world and the moment Cassie suggested they were sending out a signal, Janet was terrified.

She proclaims that "there is something she never told" Hank and Hope about her experiences, and it is easy to assume it is Kang-related. She also states that they have been pulled into a "secret universe beneath ours," which brings a multiverse vibe to the Quantum Realm.

This secret universe is scattered with unique landscapes, monstrous creatures, a bar, and a gang of seeming enemies looking to start trouble. These characters will surely be side-mission obstacles for the heroes and a great opportunity for action scenes.

6. The Rings of Power

Marvel Studios

This is arguably the most important Easter Egg in the trailer, as rings have been a large part of The Multiverse Saga in the MCU.

As one can see, Jonathan Majors' Kang and his home universe/planet feature large rings that are heavily involved on multiple scales. They form around buildings, appear as Kang makes an entrance, and seem to be a source of power.

These rings are visually similar to multiple ring-like objects seen in the MCU Phase 4. They have similar side engravings to the rings/bracelets used in Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Those engravings share similarities also with the bangle used to unlock Kamala Khan's powers in Ms. Marvel.

Most importantly, rings have repeatedly shown the pathway between worlds. First in Thor: The Dark World. They were last seen in the season finale of Loki, as the final boss version of Kang, He Who Remains, explained how the Multiverse was discovered using rings to visualize the universes on top of one another.

Rings are important. Pay attention to the rings.

7. Chronopolis

Marvel Studios

The city where Kang seems to be residing could be the MCU's version of Chronopolis. It could also be the city briefly shown in Ant-Man and The Wasp that can be seen circled on YouTube thumbnails for the past four years.

Chronopolis, in the comics, is a multiversal city ruled by Kang the Conqueror. It is a city of limitless time and the center of Kang's conquest. This could be a pivotal location for this movie and the Multiverse Saga moving forward.

8. Heart of Forever

Marvel Studios

Featured twice in the trailer is what could be the MCU's Heart of Forever. A device powered by a mysterious orb of energy that, in the comics, gives Kang the ability to power Chronopolis in and out of Limbo and, therefore, across time.

This could be the goober of the movie, with its power being ever-important to Kang. The trailer shown at this year's SDCC revealed that something had been stolen from Kang, and he needs Scott Lang's help getting it back.

The favorite for that stolen item is this device.

9. Ladies and Gentleman... Bill Murray

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is no stranger to bringing in big names for one-time roles in their movies. Perhaps there is none bigger for people over 25 than Bill Murray. His role in this movie is yet to be known, but he is someone in the Quantum Realm whom the film's heroes will meet.

If cinema history has taught fans anything, Murray running what seems to be a nightclub in the Quantum Realm says he will appear as a friend (likely of Janet van Dyne) and suddenly become a problem when trusted.

10. Cassie Lang Suits Up

Marvel Studios

Near the end of the trailer, a newly cast Cassie Lang is seen suiting up and officially becoming a super-powered member of the MCU roster. She has dreamed of the day she can be her dad's sidekick, and that day has finally come.

The purple Quantum Suit leaves it up to interpretation which comic book mantle she will be adapting. Stature or Stinger are the favorites, but this is another piece on the board that points toward Young Avengers.

11. "What's it going to be, Ant-Man?"

Marvel Studios

The trailer's final shot reveals the best look yet at Kang the Conquerer, played by Jonathan Majors. He needs Scott Lang's help and is seemingly holding Cassie Lang hostage to get it. The scars on his face replicate the steel blue skin mask of the comics and bring a very intimidating presence to this already very intimidating character.

He Who Remains once said, "if you think I am evil, wait until you meet my variants." Audiences will not have to wait much longer as Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.