Marvel's Quantumania Trailer Reveals Ant-Man's Darkest Movie Yet

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to open a brand new chapter in the MCU by spearheading Phase 5. While the threequel's plot details are still being kept under wraps, director Peyton Reed teased that it will take "a hard left turn" in comparison to previous films in the Ant-Man franchise, and this clearly has something to do with the arrival of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Ahead of its February 2023 release, marketing has yet to officially begin for the movie, thus leaving fans to speculate on when its first trailer will become available online. This year's San Diego Comic-Con and D23 Expo already gave attendees a taste of what's to come via exclusive footage, with it confirming that the Kang murdered alternate versions of Avengers.

Now, after several teases from Disney and Quantumania's director, Marvel has finally released the film's first trailer online.

Marvel Studios officially released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, showcasing fresh footage of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne, and Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Kathryn Newton makes her MCU debut in Quantumania as Cassie Lang:

Marvel Studios

The Pym family wears a disguise as they travel inside the Quantum Realm:

Marvel Studios

Scott turns into Giant-Man as he tries to fight off either Quantum Realm invaders or some of Kang's soldiers:

Marvel Studios

Kang looks calm yet dangerous in this new still from the trailer:

Marvel Studios

Scott and Hope try to protect Cassie, presumably from Kang, in this new image:

Marvel Studios

The trailer can be seen below:

Will Ant-Man's Darker Story Lead to Character Deaths?

The first Quantumania trailer is packed with brief comedic moments, ominous teases, and the eventual danger of facing Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. Although it started off on a lighter note, a good chunk of the trailer showcased a darker tone that is unusual for the Ant-Man franchise.

This shift in tone could hint that notable character deaths could be in the cards in the threequel, thus spelling bad news for Paul Rudd's Scott Lang and Team Ant-Man. There are even several brief clips from the trailer that featured the team in peril, teasing that Kang will not hold back in killing any of them.

Quantumania director Peyton Reed already shared that the movie is"going to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe permanently," and one way to do it is to kill a significant member of Team Ant-Man, such as Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas' Hank Pym.

Given that family is at the core of the Ant-Man movies, it would make sense that a sacrifice will be made in order to defeat or outsmart Kang the Conqueror. A death would also further establish Kang's dominance which would make him an even more dangerous threat in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to premiere in theaters on February 17, 2023.