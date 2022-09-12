Ant-Man 3 Trailer Reveals How Kang Blackmails Paul Rudd’s Hero

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sits close on the horizon, as the upcoming sequel readies for an early 2023 release. While Quantumania's titular heroes are notably pint-sized, the plot of the MCU epic will be anything but, with Kang the Conqueror set to make his villainous return after debuting in last year's Loki.

It is unknown just what Kang wants with Scott Lang and the Ant-Man family at this point, but with the Multiversal villain on the board, Paul Rudd's Ant-loving Avenger will need to enlist the help of not just Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne, but also Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and his daughter Cassie (played this time around by Kathryn Newton).

With the film just mere months away, Marvel Studios has slowly started up their marketing machine for Quantumania, showing footage at events like San Diego Comic-Con and most recently at D23. So, here is a look at what fans saw while at the Anaheim-based expo, and what it means for the incoming threequel.

Kang has a Job for Scott Lang

Marvel

New footage for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was shown off as a part of D23's Marvel Studios showcase, revealing some interesting plot tidbits.

The scene shown exclusively to those in attendance featured a meeting between Paul Rudd's Scott Lang and Jonathan Major's Kang the Conqueror. The sequence, as described by Collider, sees Kang having imprisoned both Lang and his daughter Cassie, asking the Avenger to pull off a job for him to save himself and Cassie.

The footage seemed to show a set of eerie holding cells where Scott and Cassie are being held. It featured some nappy dialogue between Rudd and Majors, as they hash out who each are and what they want with each other.

Upon noticing the threat that the mysterious Kang is, Rudd's Marvel hero tells the antagonist "You’ve made a big mistake. I’m an Avenger.” To which Majors' Muliversal villain replies "You’re an Avenger? Have I killed you before?" This makes it known that in some universe somewhere Kang has taken on Scott before and won.

But he has no interest in killing this variant of Ant-Man. The footage shows the villain making an offer to the Marvel hero, saying:

“[I'm] Just a man, who’s lost a lot of time. Like you. But we can help each other with that. Someone stole something from me. And you’re the only one who can steal it back. So, do we have a deal?”

Scott turns down whatever Kang is offering here, remarking "No, I don’t think we do." The big bad then throws Scott against a wall, before ending the scene with "The answer’s easy, Ant-Man.”

A Quantum Heist in Quantumania

Marvel

Ever since the very first Ant-Man film, fans have known Scott Lang for his superb cat burglary skills, and it seems that even those within the MCU have taken notice.

While it is unclear what exactly Kang wants Scott to steal in Quantumania, this seems to be the first real hint at what the upcoming threequel is going to be about. it is a very quick and simple scene that was shown, but it has pulled the curtain back on a film that had remained shrouded in mystery for years at this point.

It would be fascinating to see just how far in the movie does this sequence take place? If this heist for the Multiversal baddie is the main crux of the movie, then it is likely from the opening half hour, setting this set of heroes onto the journey that will make up Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.