New Ant-Man 3 Trailer Revealed at D23 Expo

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to kickstart the MCU's Phase 5 in a big way, mainly due to the arrival of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. The upcoming Marvel threequel will not just showcase the next adventure of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, but it is also expected to do a deep dive inside the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man 3 director Peyton Reed already teased that the movie will "permanently change" the MCU while also sharing that it will take a "hard left turn" in comparison to previous films in the Ant-Man franchise.

Marketing has yet to begin for Quantumania, but the anticipation has been sky-high ever since its first footage of Kang teasing his murder spree against the Avengers was shown during this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Now, another footage description for Ant-Man 3 has arrived.

During D23 Expo, Marvel Studios officially revealed new footage for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, showcasing fresh looks at Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne, and many more.

The trailer, via live coverage from Popverse, confirmed Randall Park's return as Jimmy Woo while also revealing how Team Ant-Man ended up on the Quantum Realm:

"We see Scott Lang, having lunch with Jimmy Woo. We see Cassie showing her dad a machine that is sending a signal into the Quantum Realm. Janet tells her to turn it off, but then the machine sucks the whole family into the Quantum realm. We see Bill Murray. We see Kang the Conquerer telling Lang, 'You’re an Avenger, have I killed you before? They all blur together after a while.'"

Meanwhile, Discussing Film shared in a separate post that the Ant-Man 3 footage also revealed that Scott needs to do a heist for Kang in the Quantum Realm or he won't get his daughter, Cassie, back.

Will Kang Actually Murder Scott Lang?

While it's disappointing that the trailer didn't fully release online, the description alone is expected to build anticipation for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Randall Park's return as Jimmy Woo is a welcome sight for Ant-Man fans, especially after his amazing chemistry with Paul Rudd's Scott Lang during Ant-Man and the Wasp. It's possible that Woo is only involved in a minor role, considering that there's a high chance that a good chunk of the movie will take place in the Quantum Realm.

Meanwhile, this marks the second time that the trailer included the tease about Kang killing members of the Avengers, indicating that this could be a huge plot point in the movie.

At this stage, it is unknown if Kang will actually kill any member of Team Ant-Man, but there's reason to believe that the Multiverse Saga villain could eventually do it to cement his dominance. While Scott is a prime candidate to die in the movie, Kang could go after Hank Pym or Janet Van Dyne to send a stern warning to Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The fact that Kang asked Scott to do a heist for him in exchange for Cassie's freedom is pretty telling since there's a chance that the villain could simply be doing this for fun.

Whatever the case, Kang's threat over the entire MCU is expected to be felt when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17, 2023.