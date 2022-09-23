Ant-Man 3 Trailer Confirms 10 Marvel Characters Appearing

Heading into Phase 5 of the MCU, one of the most important films of Marvel Studios' Multiversal narrative is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

True to its name, this Ant-Man threequel is confirmed to not only revisit the Quantum Realm but also be the first MCU film to feature Kang the Conqueror.

Even though Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn't set to release until February 17, 2023, Marvel Studios released a Quantumania trailer exclusively to D23 Expo attendees, confirming just who from the MCU has a part in this upcoming threequel.

First Look at the Cast of Ant-Man 3

In the D23 trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, audiences get an idea of Scott Lang's post-Endgame life, as well as what the now-teenage Cassie Lang was up to during the Blip.

Apparently, Cassie developed an interest in the Quantum Realm during those five years; and now, she's developed a machine that acts as a sort of two-way radio with the Quantum Realm. In fact, she's learned how to send a signal to the realm.

Janet's warning to Cassie turns out to be too little, too late as the Lang and van Dyne family end up in the Quantum Realm before coming face to face with the MCU's next big bad, Kang the Conqueror.

1.) Scott Lang

The first half of the trailer shows Paul Rudd's Scott Lang leading a drastically different life compared to when fans first met him in 2015's Ant-Man.

His relationship with Hope appears to be stable, but he seems to be enjoying his celebrity a little too much.

In addition to listening to his own book in the car, Scott's biggest problem seems to be teenage Cassie. But things get worse once he and his family end up in the Quantum Realm where Kang takes Cassie hostage.

When Scott resists Kang, things go from bad to worse for the pint-sized hero, leaving him battered and bruised and without his trademark quips before the footage cuts to black.

2.) Hope van Dyne

While Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne is present at multiple points in the trailer, the footage failed to show her taking on an active role.

Just how key she will be to the film's plot remains to be seen.

3.) Cassie Lang

Scott's daughter Cassie, who's now played by Kathryn Newton, looks to be the catalyst for the events of Quantumania.

She appears to be part of all the action and shares screen time with Kang, possibly setting up her own superhero character as Stature or Stinger.

4.) Janet van Dyne

After having been trapped in the Quantum Realm for years, the Quantumania trailer confirms that Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne hasn't ever wanted to talk about it; and when she learns that Cassie is sending a signal there, she panics.

The footage also suggests that Janet wasn't the only one in the realm for all those years. Bill Murray's mysterious character actually calls her by name.

5.) Hank Pym

It looks like Cassie had some help when researching the Quantum Realm. In fact, she claims to have studied "Grandpa Hank's old journals" during those five years when he, her dad, Hope, and Janet were gone.

Now, it seems that Hank, played by Michael Douglas, has been helping Cassie, saying, "I can't help if people are inspired by me."

No doubt his family's return to the Quantum Realm will be a learning experience for Hank, especially when he learns more about his wife's life while she was trapped there.

6.) Jimmy Woo

Following his role in WandaVision on Disney+, fan-favorite Jimmy Woo, played by Randall Park, returns to the Ant-Man franchise.

While the footage didn't show much of what Agent Woo is up to, here's hoping that Jimmy gets the chance to show Scott his newfound magic skills.

7.) Bill Murray

Bill Murray's casting in Quantumania has been known for a while, but fans still don't know just who he's playing.

The D23 trailer has confirmed, however, that he's from the Quantum Realm knows Janet van Dyne, and even thought she was dead.

8.) M.O.D.O.K.

Once things get out of control for the Lang and Pym family, M.O.D.O.K. makes a brief appearance in the montage of quick shots.

And, no, this is not the M.O.D.O.K. from Hulu. The MCU version features a completely different design.

9.) Kang the Conqueror

While Marvel fans saw Jonathan Majors play He Who Remains in Loki, Kang the Conqueror is a different character and Majors plays him as such.

The time-traveling tyrant is featured at the end of the D23 footage where he appears to be holding Cassie as a hostage and is facing off against Lang.

When Scott warns Kang that he's an Avenger, an eerily calm and controlled Majors asks:

"An Avenger? Have I killed you before? They all blend together after awhile."

Kang goes on to explain that he's a man who's "lost a lot of time," just like Scott.

However, he believes the two can help one another, saying, "Someone stole something from me, and you're the only who can steal it back."

When Scott resists Kang's offer, the audience gets a preview of Kang's dangerous power set as Ant-Man is thrown up and into a wall with just the brush of the tyrant's hand.

10.) Dale, the Baskin Robbins Manager

Following his role in 2015's Ant-Man, Gregg Turkington's Dale is back in Ant-Man 3.

But instead of firing Scott for having been in jail, the Baskin Robbins manager is now shown awarding the Endgame hero the honor of "the employee of all time."

What To Expect From the Ant-Man 3 Trailer

While the Ant-Man 3 trailer begins by showing more of what fans have come to expect from the franchise, that all changes once the cast ends up in the Quantum Realm.

The tone grows progressively darker; and by the time Scott meets Kang, it's clear that this threequel provides the stakes prior Ant-Man films have never had.

If there's one complaint to be had with the footage, it's Cassie's creation of the device that can contact the Quantum Realm.

Until now, young Cassie never showed much interest in science. While it's true that she's a teenager now, her being the reason why they all end up in the Quantum Realm just seems convenient.

Hopefully, that part of the plot will be better executed in the film; but if not, Ant-Man 3 still has a ton to offer and looks to be integral to the MCU moving forward.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuts in theaters on February 17, 2023.