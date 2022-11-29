Ant-Man 3 Adds Agents of SHIELD Actress to Cast

An Agents of SHIELD actress was cast in the MCU's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Now that Phase 4 of the MCU has officially come to a close, Marvel fans are turning their attention to Phase 5, which kicks off in February 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

While the film is set to explore Scott Lang's newfound celebrity and his relationship with the now teenage Cassie Lang, Ant-Man 3 trailers showed that much of the threequel will take place in the Quantum Realm, where Scott will come face-to-face with Kang the Conqueror.

Still, Kang's Jonathan Majors and Cassie's Kathyrn Newton aren't the only new faces joining the cast.

In addition to Bill Murray, whose role may be bigger than expected, new evidence suggested Ant-Man 3's call sheet will include an actress with Marvel experience but who hasn't yet been in the theatrical side of the MCU.

Agents of SHIELD Actress Joins Ant-Man 3 Cast

The official theater standee for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania revealed that Agents of SHIELD's Katy O'Brian has been cast in the 2023 threequel.

The Direct

In the former Marvel Television series, O'Brian portrayed the character of Kimball, one of Nathaniel Malick's recruits, in three episodes of Season 7.

ABC

Apart from her former Marvel role, the actress has appeared in Westworld, The Mandalorian, and The Walking Dead.

Another New Character for Quantumania?

Even though Katy O'Brian's character from Agents of SHIELD had time travel ties, it's unlikely that she will be reprising her Marvel Television role in Ant-Man 3.

Not only was her role in the series limited to three episodes, but Quantumania already has its hands full in addressing the Quantum Realm, Kang, and the Multiverse, not to mention Ant-Man's own personal journey.

Having to interconnect Agents of SHIELD, not to mention the ramifications, would be a tall order for this first Phase 5 film to pull off as well.

Still, that's not to say Ant-Man 3 won't have some surprises in store, and it will be interesting to see who O'Brian will be playing in Quantumania and the extent of her role come February.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.