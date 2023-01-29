Ant-Man 3: Quantumania Confirms 10 Main Characters Appearing In Sequel

With the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania imminent, Marvel Studios has confirmed a list of main characters in the threequel.

The third solo outing for Paul Rudd's hero sees him take another trip into the Quantum Realm which will kick off the events of the MCU's Phase 5 slate. Ant-Man 3 will no doubt be the hero's biggest film to date, with director Peyton Reed even teasing it will be an Avengers-level movie.

Trailers already revealed some familiar faces in the Ant-Man 3 cast who will be joining Scott Lang in his next adventure but there are a number of new characters to look out for in the movie.

A Marvel Studios press release has since revealed a list of the top-billed cast members in Ant-Man 3 as well as the characters they are playing.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's Main Characters

Paul Rudd - Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Marvel

Audiences have watched Scott Lang's transition from petty thief to the bug-sized superhero, Ant-Man, over four different Marvel movies.

In Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Scott is basking in the glory of his superhero status and attempting to make up for lost time with his daughter, Cassie. But it's not long before he's soon pulled into another adventure in the Quantum Realm.

Evangeline Lilly - Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp

Marvel

Hope Van Dyne has become every bit Scott's equal as his partner, The Wasp. Hope has always been focused on using the Pym's technology to save her mother from the Quantum Realm, and in Ant-Man 3 she'll be dealing with the reality of having achieved that goal.

Jonathan Majors - Kang the Conquerer

Marvel

Jonathan Majors first made his Marvel debut in Loki, but he'll be appearing as He Who Remains' much more dangerous variant in Ant-Man 3.

Kang the Conquerer is being touted as one of the smartest villains to enter the MCU and his knowledge of time makes him a formidable threat to Ant-Man.

Kathryn Newton - Cassie Lang

Marvel

Scott's daughter Cassie has grown up a lot since audiences last saw her, and she looks a little different too now that Kathryn Newton has taken over the part.

In Ant-Man 3, Cassie has dreams of making the world a better place but also has to juggle her relationship with her overprotective father.

Michelle Pfeiffer - Janet Van Dyne

Marvel

After being trapped for three decades, Janet Van Dyne finally returned home in Ant-Man and the Wasp. However, she's still hiding some secrets from her family about what happened during her time in the Quantum Realm.

Michael Douglas - Dr. Hank Pym

Marvel

Hank Pym has established himself as a successful scientist in the MCU and the creator of the coveted Pym Particle. In Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Douglas' character has taken a step back from his company and is enjoying having his family back together.

Katy O'Brian - Jentorra

Marvel

One of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's new characters, Jentorra is the leader of the Freedom Fighters, a group within the Quantum Realm who have been displaced by Kang.

William Jackson Harper - Quaz

Marvel

Not much has been revealed about William Jackson Harper's character Quaz apart from the fact he is another Freedom Fighter alongside Jentorra. He also apparently has telepathic abilities.

Bill Murray - Lord Krylar

Marvel

Bill Murray's mystery character has since been confirmed to be Lord Krylar, the governor of Axia. Krylar is said to be self-centered and enjoys life's luxuries. He also apparently has a history with Janet Van Dyne.

David Dastmalchian - Veb

Marvel

David Dastmalchian has appeared in the past two Ant-Man movies as Scott's ex-convict friend, Kurt. However, he's had a name change in Ant-Man 3 and will seemingly be playing a different character named Veb.

Other Characters Appearing In Ant-Man 3

Judging by the Ant-Man 3 cast alone, Scott Lang's third movie is going to exceed the size and scale of his others.

If the rumors are true, however, it's possible Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania may have even more exciting characters than what's been confirmed above.

Peyton Reed has teased that Quantum Realm contains some "surprising faces". Trailers have already teased a look at the MCU's version of M.O.D.O.K, but with a universe full of variants on offer, the sky is the limit when it comes to characters appearing in Ant-Man 3.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania releases in cinemas on February 17, 2023.