Marvel Announces David Dastmalchian’s New Character Name in Ant-Man 3

David Dastmalchian has been confirmed to be returning for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the actor is not listed under the same character name as in the previous two films.

Quantumania will feature Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne as they venture through an uncharted portion of the Quantum Realm controlled by Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror.

Dastmalchian was confirmed to be returning in a past report, which led fans to believe that the MCU veteran would be returning as Kurt Goreshter, the character he played in both previous Ant-Man films.

Since the film seems to be taking place mainly in the Quantum Realm, the amount of screen time Dastmalchian could have in the upcoming film was up in the air. However, the muddy waters are now not any clearer, as the actor has officially been listed under a different name.

David Dastmalchian Listed as Veb for Ant-Man 3

Marvel

According to the press release for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, David Dastmalchian will be playing a character by the name of Veb in the upcoming threequel.

The actor previously portrayed Kurt Goreshter in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, a character that was an ex-convict that became close friends with Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang.

It is unclear if something happened to Kurt and Dastmalchian is playing an entirely new character, or if Veb could possibly be a name change for the character that fans have grown to know.

Trickery from Kang the Conqueror?

Scott will, unfortunately, have to come face to face with Kang the Conqueror in Quantumania, and who knows the horrors that the titular character will have to go through when he is at the mercy of the ruthless villain.

It is possible that Veb could be a variant of Kurt in some way. When Scott gets sucked into Kang's side of the Quantum Realm, he may think that he sees the familiar face of a friend only for it to turn out to be someone he doesn’t know at all.

It is also possible that Kurt went back to his old ways and got caught up in crime again. Perhaps he did something and is now on the run from authorities, and he has changed his name in an attempt to create some separation for himself while he tries to lay low.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in theaters on February 17.