Ant-Man 3: Disney Confirms Returning MCU Fan-Favorite for Quantumania

Disney just confirmed an unexpected fan-favorite actor that will make their MCU return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Phase 5 of the MCU will kick off with a thrilling story next year thanks to Ant-Man 3, the biggest movie yet for Marvel Studios' smallest Avenger. As has been the case throughout the MCU's history, this movie will bring a cast full of A-listers into play for a trip down to the Quantum Realm, featuring both veterans and Marvel newcomers alike.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will lead the way in this effort while Kathryn Newton takes on a new version of Cassie Lang, as she becomes a superhero for the first time, with Michael Douglas' Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne joining the trio in the Quantum Realm. Marvel is even adding comedy veteran Bill Murray in an unexpectedly big role, all while Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms over this story as the big villain for both Ant-Man 3 and the entire MCU post-Infinity Saga.

But now, according to the newest piece of promotional advertising for the film, another MCU veteran from the first two Ant-Man movies is also set to make a shocking comeback for Round 3.

Ant-Man 3 Brings Back Ex-Con Kurt

Marvel

As shared by Michael Kamens on Twitter, the official theater standee for Disney and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lists David Dastmalchian as part of the movie's cast. Dastmalchian appeared in both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp as Kurt Goreshter, an ex-convict who worked with Scott Lang once he became Ant-Man.

This news comes as a surprise to fans after Dastmalchian noted in July 2021 that he was unsure if Kurt would make his return in Ant-Man 3:

"Well, unfortunately with the world of Ant-Man... I honestly don't know where I'm going next."

Who Else will Ant-Man 3 Bring Back?

David Dastmalchian has had an impressive run in the superhero movie world, having also gotten to play Polka-Dot Man in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in 2021. But with the MCU's third Ant-Man movie being confirmed to take place mostly in the Quantum Realm, there were legitimate concerns that he wouldn't get the opportunity to come back as Kurt in the MCU with his character being firmly set in the regular world.

While it's unclear how he'll be utilized in the plot of this massive movie, having Dastmalchian back as Kurt will help to keep this third movie similar in style to the first two thanks to his history and rapport with Scott Lang's leading man. This appearance potentially opens the door for Michael Peña's Luis to make a comeback as well, with fans certainly hoping to see another one of his speedily-spoken monologues describing the Quantum madness in Ant-Man 3.

With only a few months remaining until Disney kicks off the MCU's Phase 5, Dastmalchian will be someone to keep a close eye on as more details about Ant-Man 3 come to the forefront.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will debut in theaters on February 17, 2023.