MCU Phase 5 & 6: Marvel Confirms 15 Upcoming Movies Thru 2026

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just brought the MCU's Phase 4 to a close, and now attention is turning toward the movies confirmed for Phase 5 and Phase 6 as the Multiverse Saga builds to its Kang-tastic climax.

Just months after Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the big-screen slate for Phase 5 at San Diego Comic-Con, several movies have been pushed back.

After the news that Blade is being put on hold, Marvel Studios updated its upcoming slate to reflect the new release dates of films like Fantastic Four. This unfortunately included the end of Phase 6 being pushed from Fall 2025 until May 2026.

So with this shuffling of the MCU deck, here is when audiences can expect every announced Marvel Studios film over the next four years.

MCU Phase 5

1.) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - 2/17/2023

Marvel

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will not only kick off Marvel's 2023 but will also be the first MCU film set in Phase 5 of the MCU.

This threequel will see Paul Rudd's pint-sized hero take on Jonathan Major's Kang the Conqueror, a villain who fans will become very accustomed to as Marvel Studios moves further into this next wave of big-screen storytelling.

2.) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 5/5/2023

Marvel

After Quantumania comes another third installment in a storied Marvel Studios franchise: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

This intergalactic adventure will see this version of the Guardians team back for supposedly the last time in what has been called a darker, “much more emotional” film.

3.) The Marvels - 7/28/2023

Marvel

The Marvels is set to hit theaters in July 2023, setting up a costumed body-switching story between Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.

This MCU epic has already been the casualty of delays, swapping release dates with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania after being bumped out of 2022 with a delay of Black Panther 2.

New merch even recently revealed a look at the all-female heroic trio suited up and ready for action in the highly-anticipated Captain Marvel sequel.

4.) Captain America: New World Order - 5/3/2024

Marvel

Hitting theaters in early May 2024, Captain America: New World Order will see the big-screen debut of Sam Wilson's Captain America.

After Sam (played by Anthony Mackie) took on the Cap mantle in Falcon and The Winter Soldier, New World Order will see the longtime MCU hero go up against his first major threat in Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader.

New World Order has also been revealed to see the MCU debut of Harrison Ford as a recast General Thunderbolt Ross - replacing William Hurt in the role after his tragic passing - in which he may even now be President of the United States.

BONUS.) Spider-Man 4 - 7/12/2024 (Rumored)

The Direct

Although not yet confirmed, Tom Holland has been heavily reported to return for another trilogy of MCU outings, with Spider-Man 4 last rumoured to hit theaters on July 12, 2024, in the midst of Phase 5.

Details are scarce but the No Way Home sequel will reportedly be a "street-level story" that may even directly follow the events of Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again.

It remains uncertain if this will include an appearance from Charlie Cox's Daredevil or Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, although the latest evidence may cast doubt for the latter.

5.) Thunderbolts - 7/26/2024

Marvel

Set as the MCU's only big-screen team-up of Phase 5, Thunderbolts will release worldwide on July 26, 2024.

The film will see a group of Marvel heroes (and villains), including Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and more, operating under the guidance of Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

The Thunderbolts will reportedly be taking on "conflicted and powerful villain" that has been confirmed to an "an evil Superman." There have even been claims of the studio targeting a big name actor like Ryan Gosling for the role, that has been predicted by many to be Sentry.

6.) Blade - 9/6/2024

Marvel

Blade is one of the casualties of Marvel Studios' recent string of delays. After the departure of director Bassam Tariq, the film has been put on pause as the script is retooled under replacement director Yann Demange and new writer Michael Starrbury.

Mahershala Ali's vampire-hunting adventure was originally supposed to be out around Halloween 2023 but has been moved as Marvel looks to "get [things] right" behind the scenes.

7.) Untitled Deadpool Movie - 11/8/2024

Marvel

The film commonly referred to as Deadpool 3 is reportedly listed right now as Untitled Deadpool and Wolverine Film, and it will debut on the big screen in November 2024.

This threequel has been long in the making, dating back to shortly after Disney acquired Deadpool rights holder 20th Century Fox. The Ryan Reynolds-led action-comedy will see Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth team up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in what will be the character's MCU debut.

There have even been reports that Owen Wilson's TVA analyst Mobius will be showing up, along with rumors that the Fantastic Four and other Fox characters may be involved.

MCU Phase 6

8.) Fantastic Four - 2/14/2025

Marvel

Speaking of which, set to hit theaters - and usher in Phase 6 of the MCU - is Matt Shakman's Fantastic Four.

While Marvel's First Family was teased in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, this will mark the first solo film for the team within the MCU.

Having initially been set to come out in November 2024, Fantastic Four will now debut on February 14, 2025, and there have even been reports of a Silver Surfer prequel special coming to Disney+ before then.

9.) Avengers: The Kang Dynasty - 5/2/2025

Marvel

While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was originally set to kick off a duology of Marvel team-ups in 2025, that is no longer the case. The fifth Avengers blockbuster will have fans packing into theaters around the world on May 2, 2025, as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror goes head-to-head with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Right now, not much is known about Kang Dynasty but the film has found its director in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton and writer in Rick and Morty's Jeff Loveness.

10-12.) 3 Untitled Marvel Movies

Marvel

This set of three untitled Marvel films remains the biggest question mark on the MCU slate. Set for releases in July 2025, November 2025, and February 2026, it is still unknown what movies will slot into those empty slots.

Shang-Chi 2 was at one point reported to take the February 2025 date, which has since been given to the delayed Fantastic Four. So, there's a high chance it will slot into one of these three dates.

Eternals 2 has also been thrown for a Phase 6 release after a cast member supposedly revealed it to be in the works, although it remains uncertain whether he was accurate in that remark.

Don Cheadle's Armor Wars could take the third date after it was recently changed from a Disney+ series to a movie.

13.) Avengers: Secret Wars - 5/1/2026

Marvel

When Avengers: Secret Wars comes to theaters on May 1, 2026, it will have the honor of not only rounding out Phase 6 of the MCU, but also the franchise's Multiverse Saga.

In a story that will seemingly adapt one of the most beloved multiversal stories in Marvel Comics history, fans are expecting an Endgame-sized epic in Secret Wars, but after its recent delays out of 2025 Marvel Studios will have plenty of time to get everything right for Avengers 6.

Although the directing chair has yet to be filled for the blockbuster ensemble, Loki and Doctor Strange 2 writer Michael Waldron has unsurprisingly been chosen to pen the script - news which was met by mixed reactions from fans.

Phase 7?

14.) Untitled Marvel Movie - 7/24/2026

15.) Untitled Marvel Movie - 11/6/2026

Marvel

Last on the Marvel Studios slate is another pair of untitled theatrical projects that fall into Phase 7 and the next saga. These are even bigger question marks than the blank spaces seen between Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Some have speculated that this is where a potential MCU X-Men film could find its spot, or perhaps this could be the perfect place for a third Doctor Strange movie after the teases of more in Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel's Multiverse-Sized Slate

Marvel

And that is every (currently announced) MCU project on the theatrical slate. Of course, this can all change at the drop of Kevin Feige's hat. Whether it be production struggles, a director leaving, or lengthy reshoots, anything can change not just one of these dates, but nearly all of them.

At least for now, it seems Marvel fans will be eating well at cinemas across the globe with a bevy of MCU adventures primed and in the chamber.