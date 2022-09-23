Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie Wants to Outdo 1 Iconic Chris Evans Scene

By the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson officially assumed the Captain America mantle and made the title his own, setting the stage for his own solo film, Captain America: New World Order.

Marvel Studios first announced the title for Captain America 4 at San Diego Comic-Con. But the studio had even more news to share at the D23 Expo, including Tim Blake's return as The Leader and Captain America 4's "huge implications on the MCU."

Marvel

Even though the cameras have yet to roll on this 2024 film, the MCU's new star-spangled man has a plan for his solo film; and, it has to do with one of Chris Evans' most famous Cap sequences.

Anthony Mackie Wants To Top a Chris Evans Action Scene

In talking with E! News about Captain America: New World Order, Anthony Mackie admitted that he wants "a fight scene that rivals Chris Evans' fight scene in the elevator" from 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier:

“I want a fight scene that rivals Chris Evans’ fight scene in the elevator [in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Solider] when he fought like 10 dudes in the elevator. That was a bad a** scene. The first time I saw that, I was like, ‘That’s crazy.’ So I just want a fight scene that rivals that.”

Marvel Studios

Mackie also shared an update on New World Order which is currently "in pre-production," saying, "we're getting it all together to start shooting next year."

But in regard to that iconic elevator scene, Mackie isn't the only Cap who's a fan of that moment.

Marvel Studios

Back in 2019, Chris Evans claimed that his favorite MCU fight scene was, in fact, that same action sequence, explaining, "It was the first time where it felt like Cap was kind of on his own" and that it "came out really great in my opinion."

Anthony Mackie's High Hopes for Captain America 4

Topping The Winter Soldier elevator scene is a tall order. However, Mackie's motive for wanting to outdo it is a good thing, especially for the sake of his own film and his character's future.

Not only was the original sequence impressive and masterfully executed, but it also showed the audience what Cap was capable of both mentally and physically, as well as the new direction Marvel was taking with the Captain America films.

In a way, the moment was a sort of thesis for Steve Rogers' Captain America moving forward.

While it's been firmly established that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is the new Captain America, he's going to need one of these same statement scenes on the big screen to show fans what to expect from his brand of the character now and in the future.

Overall, it's great to hear that Mackie is still looking to the skies ahead of filming in 2023, and it will be interesting to see what he and the Marvel team bring to the table with New World Order.

Captain America: New World Order is set to debut on May 3, 2024.