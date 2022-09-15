Captain America 4 Director Teases ‘Massive’ Impact on MCU’s Future

Marvel Studios surprised everyone at San Diego Comic-Con when they announced Captain America: New World Order. While it had been reported that another film in the franchise was in the works, SDCC was the first official recognition of the project and the first time the subtitle was announced.

Then, more recently, at D23, the cast and crew came on stage to talk about to big project. One of the biggest reveals was none other than the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, a character who was last seen in The Incredible Hulk fourteen years ago.

But what’s the actual movie about? Marvel Studios seems to be holding those details very close to its chest.

Still, though, one has to wonder, how much of an impact will New World Order have on the MCU as a whole? The title certainly suggests that it’ll be notable, at the very least.

Well, now the film’s director himself has teased how important the movie will be to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain America Director Teases the Film’s Impact

Marvel

In an interview with Marvel Entertainment at D23, Captain America: New World Order director Julius Onah talked about Sam Wilson’s journey in the film.

Onah shared how the decisions Sam makes throughout this movie will have “massive fallout” and “huge implications for the MCU:”

“He’s the leader. He’s the one responsible for people’s lives. The decisions he makes have a massive fallout and huge implications for the MCU as well. So now that he’s in this position, he has to start asking himself a new set of questions that he hadn’t asked before. He had always been in a position of being a part of the team but not the head of the team. And this film really forces him in, I think, beautiful ways, emotional ways, to confront that. I think the chemistry that is building between this cast is going to be undeniable. I think that energy between them is the part I’m most excited to see.”

While talking with IGN in a separate interview, Onah noted that what Sam Wilson has to deal with will be “radically different from what Steve Rogers had to deal with:”

“What does that mean?… the decisions he’s going to have to make and the situations he’s going to be confronted with are radically different from what Steve Rogers had to deal with. And as a result of that, because he’s a leader, now, of this team, he’s got to make decisions that are going to have massive implications. So, the world has changed around him, and he’s a changed man, and I think that leads to some really exciting storytelling.”

Who Exactly is Sam Leading?

One of the most noteworthy parts of the above interview is how the director continually talks about Sam Wilson leading a team. But… what team is he talking about?

He must be alluding to more than just Danny Ramirez’s Falcon and Shira Haas’ Sabra, right? Could the director have accidentally let it slip that a new team of Avengers will be forming in the upcoming fourth Captain America movie? This would be a great way to bring in recently introduced characters as well, such as Kate Bishop or Moon Knight.

After all, if the implications of Sam’s impending choices are so high, it would make sense that they relate to a new up-and-coming Avengers team. Hopefully, Anthony Mackie is ready to take on that shield once again because it looks like his new role will be among the most important spots in all the Multiverse Saga and the MCU’s overall future.

Captain America: New World Order releases in theaters on May 3, 2024.