Captain America 4 Gets Exciting Update from Anthony Mackie

In a new interview, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new Captain America, Anthony Mackie, gave an exciting update on the upcoming fourth film in the franchise, New World Order.

The upcoming fourth movie in the franchise will aim the spotlight on Sam Wilson's new Captain America while also delivering on several things fans have wanted to see for a long while.

For example, not only has Harrison Ford joined the MCU with his role as a recast General Ross in New World Order, but the iconic actor will supposedly become the Red Hulk by the time the movie ends.

Additionally, rumors indicate that a key plot point in the film will be the introduction to Adamantium—a fictional metal like Vibranium, which is known to be what Wolverine's claws are made of.

But when will it start filming?

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment's Kevin Polowy, Captain America: New World Order's Anthony Mackie commented on when the project will start production.

While originally saying the wrong month, Mackie went on record confirming that New World Order starts in "March," and "everybody's getting squared away and ready to go:"

"We start in about two months? March... Yea—two months, we'll be—what month is this? We start in about a month, my bad. It's not January. We start in about a month. We're just kicking it off, and everybody's getting squared away and ready to go."

When asked if he was going to explain the MCU to his co-star Harrison Ford, Mackie jokingly stated that "[he's] going to give him a full breakdown:"

"You know what, I'm going to give him a full breakdown and we're going to compare notes. I'm very excited about it."

In discussing the differences between his Cap and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, Mackie noted that Sam Wilson's "superpower is his humanity:"

"I think with my Cap, he's not a superhero. He doesn't have a super serum. So his superpower is his humanity. So I think with him, he has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is to be a good guy or bad guy, and what are the decisions that make you tow that line in the way that you [do]. So I just see him as more of a humane Cap, as opposed to a distinctive—a Cap of judgement. Where this is right and this is wrong. There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong."

Marvel's Other Movies & Shows Filming Soon

With Captain America: New World Order set to start in less than two months, it will be set to join a handful of MCU projects filming at the same time.

Currently, Kathryn Hahn's Agatha: Coven of Chaos is filming in Atlanta, GA.

In March, alongside New World Order, Marvel Studios' Wonder Man is also set to begin production at the end of that month. The series will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and be set in Hollywood—it even has Ben Kingsley returning as Trevor Slattery.

After that, Thunderbolts gets rolling in June. One would have to imagine that Blade would also start back up within that same timeframe as well.

Yet another movie to start production by summer this year is Deadpool 3, which brings together both Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in what sounds like an insane Multiversal adventure.

Hopefully, New World Order won't find itself fighting for studio spots.

Captain America: New World Order is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.