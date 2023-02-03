MCU: Wonder Man Disney+ Show Gets Exciting Production Update

While updates on Marvel Studios' Wonder Man on Disney+ have been sporadic at best, a new report indicates that it might start rolling cameras far sooner than expected.

Thanks to Discussing Film, fans now have an idea when the upcoming Marvel Studios' Wonder Man Disney+ series will debut.

According to the report, production for the project is aimed to start at the end of March 2023.

Additionally, the director behind The Spectacular Now, James Ponsoldt, is in talks to direct some episodes of the show's first season.

As of writing, Wonder Man has not been officially acknowledged by Marvel Studios. With news for the project starting to become more plentiful, perhaps fans will see an announcement from them any day now.

