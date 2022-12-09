Marvel Studios' Wonder Man Gets Release Date Window

Marvel Studios' Wonder Man was reported to be in development in June 2022, leading fans to speculate that it would not release imminently. However, a new update revealed that it might arrive on Disney+ sooner than expected.

The MCU is expanding by adding a surprising new Marvel hero into the shared universe in the form of Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is tapped to develop the Disney+ series, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine scribe Andrew Guest as its head writer.

Exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, but a past report revealed that it would be set in Hollywood. Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is set to play the titular character, and joining him is a returning Ben Kingsley, who will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery.

At this point, it is unconfirmed if Wonder Man will be set in either Phase 5 or 6, but it seems that it will be the latter.

When Will Wonder Man Release?

Marvel

As per the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the page of Wonder Man showrunner and head writer Andrew Guest listed the MCU series for the 2023-2024 release season.

In the listing, Wonder Man is credited as a drama for the 2023-2024 TV season, meaning that it'll likely premiere in the second half of 2023 or the first half of 2024.

Given that Wonder Man's production is still some ways away and considering that Daredevil: Born Again (set to premiere in Spring 2024) is expected to run through early summer of 2024, fans can expect Wonder Man to premiere at the end of the listed release window (in the middle of 2024) if it sticks to this season window.

Will Wonder Man Be Delayed Amid MCU Slate Concerns?

At this point, a 2024 release is likely for Wonder Man, considering the current situation of the other Marvel shows.

However, past reports suggest that a delay may be imminent as Marvel Studios is expected to decrease the number of movies and TV shows released in 2023 and 2024. This is mainly due to Marvel being unhappy with Phase 4, resulting in potential major changes to Phases 5 and 6.

If this change pushes through, then Wonder Man's release could be further down the line, with an early 2025 release timeframe being likely.

This move could actually benefit Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton since it has been reported that he will direct at least one episode of Wonder Man.

That said, Cretton's preparation for The Avengers Kang Dynasty will likely be affected if such delays happen, meaning that the crossover movie could also be pushed back from its May 2025 release timeframe.

Hopefully, Marvel Studios will address the potential changes to its slate to clear confusion among fans.