Marvel Movie & Show Cutback Expected for 2023 & 2024

After Marvel Studios broke records with its release slate in Phase 4 of the MCU, a new rumor indicates that fans shouldn't expect the same quantity of releases over the next couple of years.

2021 saw the MCU release a franchise-record nine projects in theaters and on Disney+, including eight from the live-action sphere. This past year only saw a slight dip with eight different releases, which included the MCU's first two Special Presentations with Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special both coming to Disney+.

Although the Multiverse Saga still has plenty of new material left to release in the coming years, fans and critics alike have grown concerned about Marvel Studios being a little too ambitious with its release schedule. In fact, returning Disney CEO Bob Iger is already considering some big changes to that upcoming slate to ensure that the MCU's quality remains intact as the story continues to expand.

Now, a new rumor might be telling fans not to expect that same quantity of releases from the last couple of years as Phase 5 and Phase 6 inch closer.

Marvel Studios Reduction Incoming?

Marvel

Marvel Studios is expected to decrease the number of movies and TV shows it will release in 2023 and 2024, according to Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus.

The insider noted that this is in order to make sure that the MCU's quality remains as high as possible and that fans shouldn't expect to see one MCU release every month, which was almost the case in 2021 and 2022:

"While the slate moving means having to wait longer for future projects to be released, it’s ultimately for the sake of keeping quality > quantity. I’ll just say this. Don’t expect 2022’s schedule of at least 1 Marvel project each month to stay true for 2023/2024."

Below is the current slate of announced releases of movies and shows for 2023 and 2024, with both years set for eight releases each at the moment:

2023 Movies

2023 Disney+ Shows

Secret Invasion - Spring 2023

- Spring 2023 Echo - Summer 2023

- Summer 2023 Loki Season 2 - Summer 2023

Season 2 - Summer 2023 Ironheart - Fall 2023

- Fall 2023 X-Men '97 - Fall 2023

2024 Movies

2024 Disney+ Shows

Which 2023 & 2024 Marvel Projects Will Get Delayed?

After Marvel took 11 years to release the 23 movies that made up the Infinity Saga, the studio took things fast & furious by completing a huge Phase 4 slate in only two short years. But while fans got a new piece of content almost every month of the year in 2021 and 2022, many complained that this resulted in a lack of the same quality that came with Phases 1-3.

While three movies in 2023 certainly isn't something to be too alarmed by, as that's the number Marvel has used for every year since 2017, the Disney+ shows could end up being a different story, even with many of them already deep into development. There are already rumors that insiders are concerned about production for next year's Echo, and with Agatha: Coven of Chaos not set to start production until early 2023, there's a good chance it may not be ready for the end of the same year.

Whether this means more delays for Phase 6 or either of its Avengers movies is a mystery, although it should reassure fans that Marvel is looking to make sure the Multiverse Saga is the best that it can be. With Bob Iger now back in the driver's seat for Disney, many hope that even with fewer potential releases each year, they will live up to the standard the MCU has built for more than a decade.

Phase 5 of the MCU will start with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023.