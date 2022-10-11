MCU: Fantastic Four Reboot No Longer Releasing In 2024

Marvel Studios took the opportunity at San Diego Comic-Con to bring a thrilling update for the Fantastic Four reboot in the MCU, announcing that the movie will open Phase 6 in late 2024. With this new outing still being a few years out, however, there is still plenty of work to be done ahead of its release date, especially with the recent string of delays that have plagued the MCU.

The Multiverse Saga as a whole is absolutely jam-packed, with nearly 30 projects set to release in four-year span, which is partly why the MCU has had some troubles keeping up with production schedules for the most imminent upcoming entries.

Even though Fantastic Four has its director in Matt Shakman and its writing team in Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, Marvel Studios is constantly looking to make sure its upcoming releases are in the best shape possible, even if it means pushing them forward. Now, thanks to the drama behind Phase 5’s Blade, Fantastic Four is facing its own delay as the Multiverse Saga looks to expand to new levels.

Marvel Studios Pushes Back Fantastic Four

Marvel

Disney revealed that Marvel Studios has officially delayed the release of Fantastic Four, which is set to be the first movie in the MCU's Phase 6.

Originally announced for a November 8, 2024 release date, the first MCU outing for Marvel's First Family will now premiere on February 14, 2025.

This comes amid other significant delays to Marvel's upcoming Multiverse Saga slate, including Avengers: Secret Wars.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!