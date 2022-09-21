Fantastic Four Movie Update Debunks Casting Reports

No Fantastic Four Cast Just Yet

Alongside the confirmation of two new writers coming on board 2024's Fantastic Four film, Deadline dropped some casting news for the project.

That news? Well, that casting is only now just beginning. The outlet stated that when announcements were made at D23 with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, there was "no cast currently on board."

They did, however, reveal that Feige and Matt Shakman, the upcoming reboot's director, will now be focusing on finding their cast while the project is being written.

This debunks rumors of possible castings that swirled prior to the Hall D23 presentation, such as Penn Badgely and Jodie Comer being rumored to be in talks for Reed Richards and Sue Storm, respectively.

