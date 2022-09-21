New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Fantastic Four Movie Update Debunks Casting Reports

Fantastic Four Movie Casting actors
By Russ Milheim

No Fantastic Four Cast Just Yet

Kevin Feige, Fantastic Four
Marvel

Alongside the confirmation of two new writers coming on board 2024's Fantastic Four film, Deadline dropped some casting news for the project.

That news? Well, that casting is only now just beginning. The outlet stated that when announcements were made at D23 with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, there was "no cast currently on board."

They did, however, reveal that Feige and Matt Shakman, the upcoming reboot's director, will now be focusing on finding their cast while the project is being written.

This debunks rumors of possible castings that swirled prior to the Hall D23 presentation, such as Penn Badgely and Jodie Comer being rumored to be in talks for Reed Richards and Sue Storm, respectively.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

Ms. Marvel Season 2 Teased by Directors With New Video Post
MCU: Fantastic Four Reboot’s New Writers Announced
LEGO Star Wars: 5 DLC Characters Expected for Skywalker Saga’s Clone Wars Expansion
Black Panther 2 Ramps Up Marketing Ahead of New Trailer

TRENDING

Henry Cavill's Superman Return: New Rumor Teases Black Adam Scene
Black Panther 2 Faces Cancellation Concerns In France
MCU Rumor Reveals Jessica Jones’ Replacement In Daredevil Disney+ Reboot
Ant-Man's Ghost Actor Teases Awkward Return to the MCU
Captain Marvel 2 Trailer Confirms 9 MCU Characters Appearing