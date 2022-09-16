Fantastic Four Movie Rumor Reveals If John Krasinski Will Be Cast

Casting the Fantastic Four may be the toughest task that Marvel Studios has undergone for a long time, especially given the debate that surrounds the topic. Fans across social media have been sharing their own dream actors to fill the iconic roles, but one name has been at the forefront of it all: John Krasinski.

The Office star has long been considered the dream casting for Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic - a dream which was fulfilled in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer took a trip to Earth-838 he encountered the Illuminati, a team that included Krasinski's smartest man alive.

To the disappointment of many, Krasinski's Reed Richards met his demise as he became a human cheese string in his fight with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

Now, speculation has run wild as to whether the actor will be back as the Fantastic Four leader on Earth-616, but it seems that may not be the case.

Rumor Reveals John Krasinski's MCU Future

According to a rumor from "trusted sources" of the Marvel Studios Spoilers sub-Reddit moderators, Marvel Studios is no longer considering John Krasinski to play the MCU's Reed Richards in Fantastic Four, despite appearing as a now-deceased Variant on Earth-838 in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Krasinski previously dodged questions about his MCU future as he pretended to fake his death after being hit with a dart from Marvel Studios security.

Comments from Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi already spelled trouble for Krasinski's Mr. Fantastic future as he revealed The Office actor was cast "because this is an alternate universe" and "the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be:"

“It’s so funny that Kevin [Feige] cast John [Krasinski] because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be. And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, ‘Let’s make that dream come true.’ I’ve always really enjoyed all of his performances.’”

Who Will Play the MCU's Mr. Fantastic?

Many will be disappointed to hear Marvel Studios doesn't see John Krasinski as the future of its Fantastic Four franchise, but at least fans were treated to a taste of that vision in Multiverse of Madness. Perhaps he could even come back again through the Multiverse as a member of the Council of Reeds.

Krasinski has been keeping himself busy lately with the A Quiet Place franchise, his next project Imaginary Friends, and more seasons of Jack Ryan on the way. So even if he were on the cards for Reed Richards, Krasinski may not have the time or interest to commit the next ten years to this key MCU role.

Rumors previously revealed Marvel Studios is searching for a "very traditional" Reed Richards for the MCU, with Penn Badgley atop the list. If Badgley is indeed in the conversation, that may suggest the studio is searching for an actor in their mid-30s, placing Krasinski just outside that age bracket at 42 years old.

As the breakout star of Netflix's You, Badgley is still searching for the project that will bring him properly into the big bad world of Hollywood, and Fantastic Four could be that. He certainly looks the part and has the acting chops to pull it off, so perhaps he may ultimately land the role unless another contender comes into play.

As of now, most assume Marvel Studios has yet to sign its Fantastic Four actors, otherwise they probably would have been announced at D23. With over two years still to go until release, there will be plenty more opportunities to announce the all-star cast, including 2023's San Diego Comic-Con.

John Krasinski's Reed Richards cameo can be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which is streaming now on Disney+. Fantastic Four hits theaters on November 8, 2024.