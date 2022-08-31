John Krasinski Celebrates His Next Movie Post-Doctor Strange 2 (Photo)

John Krasinski has long been the main subject of fan castings in the MCU. Marvel fans have been campaigning for The Quiet Place and The Office actor to play Reed Richards, and it eventually came true when he portrayed the character during Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Although his Marvel future is currently in doubt after his shockingly brief appearance, Krasinski is gearing up for his next movie alongside Ryan Reynolds that also features a star-studded ensemble.

John Krasinski Reveals 'If' Production Update

John Krasinski revealed a new behind-the-scenes update about the production of his upcoming movie, IF, noting that filming has begun.

In his Twitter post, the Doctor Strange 2 actor shared an image of the movie's clapping board while also unveiling the following caption:

"Beautiful day to kick off a movie! #IF"

The movie features an all-star cast headlined by Krasinski and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Joining the Marvel pair are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Bobby Moynihan, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan S. Kim, and Steve Carell.

Plot details are still shrouded in secrecy, but reports mentioned that the story is based on Krasinski's original idea about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination.

Aside from starring in IF, Krasinski will also direct, write, and produce the film under his production company, Sunday Night. Reynolds is also set to produce via Maximum Effort.

Will John Krasinski Return to the MCU?

IF's all-star cast presents many different behind-the-scenes subplots. Aside from a highly-anticipated team-up between John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds, it will also feature the first-ever on-screen reunion between the Doctor Strange 2 actor and Steve Carell since The Office.

Although the characters that Krasinski and Carell will portray in the movie are unknown, there's a high chance that both actors will at least be featured together on-screen.

Meanwhile, the fact that production for IF could take months presents bad news for those fans who are hoping that the actor will end up becoming Earth-616's Reed Richards.

It is widely expected that Marvel Studios will soon announce the cast of the MCU's Fantastic Four movie, and with Krasinski busy with IF's production, it seems unlikely that he will be cast for the role.

Krasinski already played coy about returning as the Fantastic Four leader in future MCU projects so it's safe to assume that it's unlikely that he will suit up as the superhero once more.

Still, there's always a chance that there's another alternate universe where Krasinski is portraying Reed Richards, and hopefully, the actor gets to return in time for Avengers: Secret Wars.

IF is set to premiere in theaters on November 17, 2023.