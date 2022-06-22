John Krasinski's Doctor Strange 2 Hero Looks Fantastic In HD Photos

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave fans just a taste of what existed in other universes outside of Earth-616 (or Earth-19999 for those on Iman Vellani's side of the argument). This included the first version of Marvel Studios' Illuminati, which even featured one of the first big former Fox Studios characters in John Krasinski's Reed Richards.

Krasinski has been in fan conversations regarding his potential chances at playing Mr. Fantastic within the MCU for most of the last couple of years, especially after Disney acquired the rights to the Fantastic Four. That chatter only increased when news revealed that Krasinski had secretly met with Marvel Studios, even though no details from that meeting became public, with fans thrilled at the chance to see that fan-casting come to life.

Even amongst a star-studded cast of Illuminati members like Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter and Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Krasinski made serious waves in his first run as the leader of the Fantastic Four.

Now, with the Multiversal sequel having been out in theaters for a few weeks, fans have their best look yet at the MCU's first take of the stretchy hero.

John Krasinski Shines in Doctor Strange 2 Photos

Marvel Studios

Thanks to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' release on Disney+, along with the film being available to purchase digitally, new HD photos now offer the best look at John Krasinski's Reed Richards.

Marvel Studios

Krasinski brought the MCU its first version of Mr. Fantastic, sitting on the dais with the rest of the Illuminati as they passed judgement on the story's prime Doctor Strange.

Marvel Studios

When the Earth-838 version of Wanda Maximoff broke into the Illuminati's headquarters, Reed Richards jumped into action alongside Black Bolt, Captain Marvel, and Captain Carter to stop the Scarlet Witch.

Marvel Studios

Unfortunately, Krasinski's hero was the second to fall to Wanda's power after Black Bolt, with Wanda literally tearing Reed's body to pieces as he stretched out in an attempt to contain her.

Marvel Studios

Mr. Fantastic Makes His MCU Debut in HD

Seeing Mr. Fantastic alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes, even alternate versions of them, was a dream come true for longtime Marvel fans. Now, these high-definition photos give viewers a look his impeccable design, with John Krasinski donning a classic version of Reed Richards' suit as he appeared in his first Marvel Studios production.

Of all the characters that were rumored to appear in Doctor Strange 2, Krasinski's take on Reed Richards largely flew under the radar, especially after promo material showed Captain Carter and Professor X in trailers. Regardless of the journey, however, the MCU's first use of the Fantastic Four became an overwhelming success as Krasinski finally embodied the role he'd wanted to play for such a long time.

Now, the wait begins for more news on Marvel Studios' full Fantastic Four movie, which is in the early stages of pre-production ahead of its undisclosed release timeframe. While the rest of the cast won't be picked for the foreseeable future, fans are certainly hoping Krasinski gets to take his expertise as Reed Richards into the upcoming solo movie as well.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.